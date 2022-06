Mr. Cecil Peel, age 89 of LaFollette, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family surrounding him on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Cecil was a member of New Horizon Baptist Church and was recently attending Cedar Hill Baptist Church. He was a retired electrician and member of IBEW. Past Master of Stooksbury Masonic Lodge #602 and Campbell County Masonic Lodge #778, F. & A.M., York Rite Mason, 33* Scottish Rite Mason, and a Kerbela Shriner. Cecil was a loving Husband, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. He was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord. Preceded in death by Parents, Sterling and Bessie Peel, four Brothers, and two Sisters all of Missouri, Father-in-law and Mother-in-Law, Hubert (Speedy) and Okie Miller.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO