History: June 27, 1898 – Joshua Slocum Arrives in Newport, Becomes 1st Man to Sail Single-Handedly Around the World

By Ryan Belmore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that the first solo circumnavigation of the globe was completed in Newport, Rhode Island?. Captain Joshua Slocum, a native of Novia Scotia, completed the feat on June 27th, 1898. On April 24, 1895, at the age of 51, he departed Boston in his tiny sloop Spray...

