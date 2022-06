Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 9 is hitting stores soon. Jordan Brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the latest “Particle Grey” iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will be released before month’s end. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” sports a black nubuck upper that’s offset by a gray leather mudguard that reaches up to the ankle collar. Adding a touch of color...

APPAREL ・ 21 DAYS AGO