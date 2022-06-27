ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EssilorLuxottica Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio dies at 87

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Leonardo Del Vecchio, the chairman of spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) and one of Italy's wealthiest business figures, has died aged 87, his company said on Monday.

"EssilorLuxottica sadly announces today that its chairman has passed away," the group said in a statement, adding that the the board would meet to "determine the next steps".

Del Vecchio rose from a childhood in an orphanage to amass a fortune of tens of billions of euros in one of the most famous rags-to-riches stories in Italy's post-war economic recovery.

"Leonardo Del Vecchio was a great Italian. His story, from orphanage to leadership of a business empire, seems like a story from another time. But it is an example for today and tomorrow. RIP," European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter.

The Italian businessman founded Luxottica in 1961 and built up a company that owned the Ray-Ban brand and combined forces with France's Essilor in a major merger in 2018.

He remained executive chairman of EssilorLuxottica until December 2020, when he handed the day-to-day leadership of the company to Chief Executive Francesco Milleri. He had personally supported Milleri as head of the Franco-Italian eyewear giant when the merged group was created.

Del Vecchio's influence extended beyond his own business and at the end of 2021, he was Italy's second richest man behind Giovanni Ferrero of the Nutella-making group, according to Forbes.

His Delfin holding company is the largest shareholder in Italian financial services group Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and has a stake of just under 10% in Italy's largest insurer Generali (GASI.MI). It also owns about 7% of real estate company Covivio (CVO.PA), listed in both Paris and Milan

"With the passing of Del Vecchio, Milan loses one of the most emblematic figures of its recent history," Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala said on Twitter.

Shares in Mediobanca were down more than 4% after the reports, Generali was down almost 2.5% while EssilorLuxottica remained unchaged at just under 148 euros per share.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, additional reporting by Giulia Segreti and Federico Maccioni, Editing by Keith Weir and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Reaction to Death of Italian Business Tycoon Del Vecchio

ROME (Reuters) - Leonardo Del Vecchio, the chairman of spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica and one of Italy's wealthiest business figures, has died aged 87. "First and foremost, I lose a friend, with whom I shared a long and pioneering professional adventure. Together, we invented a phenomenon that did not exist: we immediately realised that glasses, from simple functional objects would become indispensable fashion accessories."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Giuseppe Sala
mansionglobal.com

A London Mansion Owned by the Hariri Family Has Sold for Nearly £20 Million

An elegant mansion in London’s wealthy Knightsbridge has sold for “just under” its asking price of £19.75 million (US$24.2 million). An elegant mansion in London’s wealthy Knightsbridge has sold for “just under” its asking price of £19.75 million (US$24.2 million), according to representatives for Beauchamp Estates, who had the listing.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essilorluxottica#Milan#European#The Ray Ban#The Franco Italian#Nutella
eenews.net

Germany’s Scholz pitches ‘climate club’ at G-7 summit

When Olaf Scholz took the helm as German chancellor in December, he elevated one idea to the top of his climate agenda: the creation of an international coalition that would be united in its pursuit of curbing planet-warming pollution. And though climate change has taken a back seat to energy...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit for $110 mln deal obligation

June 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday a winding-up petition was filed against it by investment holding firm Top Shine Global Ltd in Hong Kong for not fulfilling a financial obligation of HK$862.5 million ($109.91 million). On Monday, Reuters reported that Top Shine Global, an investor...
ECONOMY
Reuters

European entrepreneurs launch 250 mln euro tech fund called 'Plural'

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Four European entrepreneurs, including Taavet Hinrikus who co-founded money transfer company Wise Plc (WISEa.L), announced the launch of Plural, a venture fund worth 250 million euros ($263.20 million) aimed at backing new European tech companies. The four entrepreneurs - Ian Hogarth, Khaled Heloui and Sten...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Reuters

France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - French people should start wearing masks again in crowded areas, especially in public transport, as France has to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 infections fuelled by new variants of the disease, Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon said on Monday. "I'm not saying it should...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Credit Suisse scraps negative rates for Swiss private clients

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is scrapping the negative interest rates it has charged wealthy Swiss clients since 2020, the lender said on Wednesday, as its economists anticipate a further rate hike in Switzerland this year. "Despite the continued negative interest-rate environment, Credit Suisse will repeal the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Deadline

French State TV & Radio Workers Strike Over Plans To Abolish License Fee, Merger Fears

Click here to read the full article. Staff at French state broadcasting companies France Télévisions, Radio France and France Media Monde were due to strike today in protest of government plans to phase out the TV license fee which traditionally finances their services. From early morning, 24-hour cable news channel France Info was re-running feature reports with a crawl that read the channel has been disrupted by the movement, while its radio equivalent was playing music rather than a steady stream of news. Top free-to-air generalist channel France 2 was re-running clips from its morning show Télématin. Thousands of TV and radio...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

VW: EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban

MUNICH, June 29 (Reuters) - The EU deal to phase out combustion engine cars in just over 12 years is challenging, but a more daunting obstacle will be making enough batteries to power the electric cars needed as a result, a senior Volkswagen executive said on Wednesday. The comment was...
CARS
Reuters

Credit Suisse faces verdict in cocaine-cash trial

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Swiss judges are set to rule on Monday whether Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) failed to prevent money laundering linked to an alleged cocaine trafficking gang in Switzerland's first criminal trial of one of its major banks. Credit Suisse and one of its former employees face charges...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Europe's Summer Travel Chaos

(Reuters) - Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports, dashing hopes of a sizzling first summer after COVID lockdowns. Here is a summary of some of the developments:. LABOUR UNREST:. After sweeping job cuts and pay cuts when...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

481K+
Followers
340K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy