ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gruppo Florence’s Latest Acquisition Signals Ambition With Accessories

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXeS6_0gN6qPYE00

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — Gruppo Florence revealed Monday it has acquired its 14th manufacturing company, hatmaker Facopel.

The group, established in October 2020 to develop a platform supplying high-quality, Made in Italy products to major luxury fashion brands, is now taking control of the company based in Chiesina Uzzanese, in the outskirts of Pistoia, Italy.

More from WWD

A fourth-generation, family-run business founded in 1908, Facopel counts 54 employees and supplies high-end hats to around 40 luxury brands. It is now run by Luca Galigani and as is customary for Gruppo Florence’s acquisitions, the founding family has agreed to maintain minority ownership of the company they run. In 2020, despite the woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm reported a 6 percent increase in revenues.

“I’m extremely happy to be joining a big family [supporting] Italian luxury thanks to Gruppo Florence. It is a unique opportunity for us to further consolidate our structure blending our entrepreneurial competences with the managerial bent of the group, leveraging the synergies with other companies which already joined the group,” said Galigani, Facopel’s chief executive officer.

The acquisition signals Gruppo Florence’s ambition in the accessories segment and its commitment to become an all-encompassing manufacturing point of reference for luxury brands. Prior to the acquisition, the group counted scarves and shawls specialist Antica Valserchio as the only accessory manufacturer.

“With this new acquisition, the 14th, the seminal goal of Gruppo Florence is becoming clearer, to become a big luxury pole capable of providing global fashion brands different interlocutors across all categories and marked by strong supply chain know-how,” said Francesco Trapani, Gruppo Florence president and chairman of VAM Investments.

Attila Kiss, CEO of the group, touted Facopel’s ability to blend heritage and innovation, all while valuing handicraft and artisanship.

Following its latest M&A activities, Gruppo Florence — which is controlled by private equity fund VAM Investments, Fondo Italiano d’Investimento and Italmobiliare and had sales of in the region of 300 million euros in 2021 — owns controlling stakes in 14 companies, including Metaphor, which produces high-end knitwear; informal outerwear manufacturers Emmegi and Giuntini; jersey specialist Manifatture Cesari; Ciemmeci, a company that specializes in the production of leather and fur pieces; Antica Valserchio, and knitwear firm Mely’s.

As reported, in May the group acquired majority stakes in Bergamo, Italy-based ready-to-wear manufacturer Cam; Confezioni Elledue, a specialist in casual outerwear based in Tuscany; Turin-based Frediani, which produces luxury outerwear; Parmamoda, which manufactures rtw, and Pigolotti, a family-run specialist in jerseys combined with precious textiles such as cashmere and silk. In June, it added jersey specialist Barbetta to its roster of companies.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Can Farfetch’s Eco-Label Answer Call for 65 Percent of Consumers Amid Industry Setbacks?

Click here to read the full article. Farfetch and consumer ratings platform Good On You launched a transparency tool called “Good Measures” on Wednesday. Today, more than 3,500 brands are rated on Good On You’s existing public-facing web and mobile platform, and companies like Farfetch, Yoox Net-a-porter and Microsoft employ its ratings. The platform maps over 500 data points culled from independent standards and certifications, third-party indices (such as those from Fashion Revolution and the Carbon Disclosure Project) and brand-provided public data.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection This data forms the backbone of the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Mulberry’s Sales, Profits Climb in 2022

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Mulberry Group’s moves to tighten operations, put a strong focus on sustainability and online sales are paying dividends, with profits more than quadrupling in fiscal 2022, and sales up nearly 33 percent. Mulberry’s pandemic years were not easy: The British brand laid off staff, shut stores and factories, bid farewell to its designer Johnny Coca, and shelved its footwear and ready-to-wear collections as part of a major restructuring.More from WWDMulberry RTW Fall 2020Mulberry RTW Spring 2020Mulberry RTW Spring 2019 At the same time, the brand’s chief executive officer Thierry Andretta fashioned a new strategy,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Walgreens Shelves Boots Sale

Click here to read the full article. Boots, the British drugstore chain, is no longer for sale. After exploring a sale of Boots and its No7 beauty brand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has decided to keep it in house. The reason? The macro-economic environment and mounting speculation that the U.S. will fall into a recession.More from WWDFall 2019 Accessories Roundup: The Best Bags, Boots, Jewelry and More from Fashion WeekThe Best Boots for Fall 2017: Booties, Knee-High, and MoreLanvin Resort 2023 The company explained that while there had been buyer interest, no third party was able to make an offer that “adequately...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Fashion#Fashion Brands#Tuscany#Italy#Milan#Italian
NBC News

Billionaire Ray-Ban owner Leonardo Del Vecchio dies at 87

MILAN — Italy’s Leonardo Del Vecchio, who rose from childhood poverty to build the eyewear empire that owns brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley, has died at the age of 87, his company said on Monday. Del Vecchio added a dash of Italian style to spectacles and became...
BUSINESS
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Message Behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s White Alexander McQueen Suit

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing white for the summer. Kate Middleton re-wore her crisp white suit from Alexander McQueen on a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince William and Kate Middleton Visit COVID-19 Vaccination Center on U.K. National Day of Reflection Middleton made her first public appearance wearing the suit earlier this year to meet the Jamaican Prime...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Janelle Monáe’s Sheer Roberto Cavalli Harness Gown Is a Sartorial Response to the Supreme Court at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Ever one for taking style risks, Janelle Monáe leaned on edgy style inspiration when choosing an outfit for the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, attending the award show in a sheer black skirt and a leather harness top. And the 36-year-old singer-actor used the radical fashion choice as a response to the current climate around women’s rights to their own bodies. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Monáe — who recently came out as nonbinary, clarifying that they use she/her and they/them pronouns — wore a black Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a flowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

Beyoncé is beginning her “Renaissance” era with a high-fashion moment. The music icon debuted the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night, called “Break My Soul,” along with accompanying album art that shows the singer in an Alaïa fall 2022 ready-to-wear look. Beyoncé is seen wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves. She also wore a custom Destree hat in the album art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Billy Porter Wears Dramatic Rick Owens Sweater With Lifted Shoulders & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter is famed for experimenting with red carpet style, known for gravitating toward gender-fluid looks. The 52-year-old actor certainly didn’t waiver from that expectation when dressing for the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, arriving in a futuristic outfit for the occasion. To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and culture, Porter wore head-to-toe Rick Owens from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The two-piece slate gray look consisted of a mid-thigh long-sleeve sweater with dramatically lifted shoulders and roomy sleeves. The avant-garde top was paired with a form-fitting floor-length skirt with a...
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Zara Supplier Picks Site for $420 Million Fiber Factory

Click here to read the full article. Infinited Fiber Company plans to build a commercial-scale factory to produce regenerated textile fiber for apparel companies at the site of renewable materials company Stora Enso’s closed Veitsiluoto paper mill in Kemi, a Finnish city on the northern shore of the Baltic Sea. The size of the investment is estimated at 400 million euros ($420.73 million) and it is expected to create around 270 jobs in the area. The planned factory’s annual fiber production capacity is expected to be 30,000 metric tons–equivalent to the fiber needed for about 100 million T-shirts. Infinited Fiber Company’s technology...
BUSINESS
WWD

Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is giving a nod to the dystopian themes of “Westworld” with a standout red carpet moment. The actress attended the premiere of the HBO drama’s fourth season in New York City Tuesday night wearing a gold crinkle, silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The sheer, metallic gown was embellished with black ribbon ties. Her look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremiereDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Drain Game: The Boom in Lymphatic Drainage

Click here to read the full article. A search on TikTok for #lymphaticdrainage rings in at 218.4 million and counting posts. Even the influencer Tinx has utilized the popular terminology known for the removal of stagnant fluids, releasing toxins and boosting circulation. In Tinx’s case, on her TikTok account, she’s lying upside down with her legs flush up against the wall reciting the benefits of lymphatic drainage. She’s not the only one singing the invisible system’s praises. The methods practiced by lymphatic practitioners are meant to assist essential functions like sleep, digestion, detoxification, collagen production, anxiety relief and optimized mobility, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards brought together major celebrities Sunday night, with many stars looking to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks. Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Halle Bailey and others looked to the collections of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Roberto Cavalli and more to have a standout fashion moment at the awards show.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Erivo, known for her colorful, couture-like style on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Taraji P. Hensen Glimmers in Tom Ford Rhinestone-Embellished Gown on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson is never one to play it safe when it comes to red carpet style. Keeping with her style tradition, the 51-year-old “Empire” actress walked the BET Awards red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a glitzy look with edgy details. Henson, who was styled by Jason Rembert, posed in a glittering gray Tom Ford gown on the red carpet, which was embedded with tiny rhinestones. The floor-length fitted gown, which had thigh-high slits on both sides, featured a thick steel chain strap extending from the left of the dress. Henson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Mary J. Blige Marries Street Style With Red Carpet Glamour in Two-Piece Tony Ward Gown at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige is a fashion chameleon, switching from street style to red carpet glamour, embracing plenty of style iterations in between along the way. For the 2022 BET Awards, the 51-year-old singer-actress donned a pristine-white two-piece outfit, creating a look that embodied the best elements of her signature style. To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and Black culture, Blige — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a look by Tony Ward. The design’s cropped off-the-shoulder top featured an asymmetric sleeve design with a singular long sleeve on one arm...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Natalie Portman Shimmers in Mini Celine Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Natalie Portman made her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in style. On Thursday, the actress attended the world premiere of her latest movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” wearing a glittering rose embroidered pink draped couture dress by Celine. She paired the look with heels from Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Anita Ko.More from WWDSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body CampaignNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' She wore her hair in a bun with dramatic eye makeup that seemed inspired by her hit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy