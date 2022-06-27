ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and Mild

By Julie Henricks
MyWabashValley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will bring plenty of sunshine and very mild afternoon highs...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Tuesday forecast

Tuesday's a much better day with mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs near 80. Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure's in control the remainder of the week with a gradual warm-up expected. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Momentary Cooler Weather for Northeast US Pulled in by Cold Front

A brief period of cooler weather will be swiftly followed by more hot weather as June draws to a close, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Friday and throughout the weekend, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic were engulfed in heat and humidity. For places like New York City, Saturday was the hottest day of the week, with the city's temperature reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since May 31. Due in large part to the urban heat island effect that is frequently observed in the area, the temperature in nearby Newark, New Jersey, soared to a scorching 96 F. Buffalo, New York reached 91 F on Saturday. Near the end of June, the city experiences average highs in the upper 70s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler. Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy