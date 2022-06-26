3-year-old girl found after disappearing from Gwinnett yard while playing with father

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a child who disappeared from her front yard while playing with her father has been found.

Police say 3-year-old Max Clendenin and her father were playing together in front of their home at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday when he stepped inside for a moment.

When he stepped right back out of the house, Max was gone.

Police believe Max’s mother, Magdaline Geffrard, may have taken Max from the home.

Geffrard was last known to drive a 2008 to 2013 gray Chevrolet Malibu with a missing license plate and a missing passenger side front hub cap.

Police have not released any further details on Max’s disappearance.

