ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside busy Buckhead shopping center, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFoUi_0gN6ocZr00

ATLANTA — According to Atlanta police, one person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a shooting in Buckhead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said two other people were shot and they are in the hospital recovering after surgery.

The shooting was a result of an argument that started in the parking lot of a shopping center in along Peachtree Road between Peachtree Memorial Drive NW and Peachtree Hills Avenue NE.

The gunman is still on the loose, police say.

Police are hoping surveillance video might have captured what happened.

There are no further details at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Paulding County woman likely facing more charges after setting her home on fire with her children inside Three children are dead after a woman tried stabbing her seven kids while their house was on fire.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Decomposed body discovered behind Buckhead home, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed someone found a body on Wednesday morning behind a home in suburban Buckhead. Police investigated near a home on Brookdale Drive. Police said officers went to the home at around 8:45 a.m. and found a man partially submerged in a creek. Homicide investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Neighbors describe what they saw inside Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents have been charged with cruelty to children, accused of forcing their three young children to live in unsanitary conditions. Warrants obtained by 11Alive show 27-year-old Dorien Green and 24-year-old Omi Smith allowed a three, four, and eight-year-old child, to "live with old food, urine, and feces all over the floors, walls, and bedding."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police find parents of child wandering street alone

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said officers located the parents of a child found wandering alone on an Atlanta street. Police advised resdients to look out for the four-year-old's parents on Tuesday morning. Police found the child wandering alone on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday morning. Police said the child...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shopping Center#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Police arrest suspect in Subway sandwich shop shooting

Atlanta Police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of shooting two downtown Subway sandwich workers, killing one and wounding the other. The incident allegedly occurred over an argument about the amount of mayonnaise put on a sandwich. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Subway shop at 74 Northside […] The post Atlanta Police arrest suspect in Subway sandwich shop shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Shooting over too much mayo on Subway sandwich leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A woman died, and another was injured Sunday after an argument over how much mayonnaise to put on a sandwich turned violent at a Subway restaurant in Atlanta, according to police and WSB-TV. Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a person shot at a Subway inside a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest. Officers learned that two women had been shot in an argument over too much mayonnaise on a customer’s sandwich, WSB reported.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

‘Too much mayo on a sandwich’: Subway customer kills employee, shoots woman over order

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another in surgery. The reason for the shooting? Too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, police said. APD responded to a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest to a person shot call just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two women had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customer’s Subway sandwich.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Car crashes into VA clinic in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating after a car seemingly crashed through a Cobb County Veteran Affairs clinic. An 11Alive viewer shared photos Tuesday depicting Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews in the area. A firetruck and medical vehicle were seen in the parking lot. A small...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

68-year-old Ray F Reece dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cobb County (Powder Springs, GA)

68-year-old Ray F Reece dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cobb County (Powder Springs, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old Ray F Reece as the man who lost his life following a crash in Powder Springs. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle wreck took place sometime between 9 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Mayes Road [...]
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy