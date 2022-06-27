ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Trial continues for Cape Coral mother charged in death of toddler

By Alexandra Rangel
 2 days ago
The trial for a Cape Coral mother charged in the death of her 18-month-old son picks back up Monday morning in Lee County.

Investigators arrested Sheila O'Leary and her husband, Ryan, in 2019, saying their toddler died from malnourishment.

Sheila O’Leary is facing charges including one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child due to neglect, one count of child neglect causing great bodily harm, and one count of child neglect without bodily harm.

The child died in their home in Cape Coral . Detectives say an autopsy determined he was severely malnourished and neglected.

Sheila has been in the Lee County Jail since the couple's arrest.

Ryan O'Leary is facing the same charges. He is also in custody at the Lee County jail. His trial will start at a later date.

The couple claims the child was ill for months prior to his death.

