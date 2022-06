Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mixed Breed (Medium) | Sex: Female. Pineapple came to Animal Friends when a good Samaritan found her as a stray. This energetic girl likes to play “find it” and search for treats scattered in the grass. She would do best in a home with kids 13 or older, with a family willing to continue teaching her basic manners through positive reinforcement training. With the appropriate introductions, she may be able to live with a canine sibling.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO