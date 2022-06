Many companies are happy to adorn their high-end mice with more buttons than you might think possible. Asus takes a different tack with the creativity-focused ProArt Mouse MD300, equipping it with two scroll wheels—one on top and one on the side—as well as a third, exclusive rotating control dubbed the Asus Dial. Some productivity mice let you click a bunch of buttons; the ProArt MD300 lets you spin a wonderment of wheels. It's a nifty pick for folks such as graphics and video creators, but the mouse carries a steep $180 MSRP. Also, it ignores many potential customers by neglecting a big bastion of creative professionals: Mac users. If you're on Windows, though, and spend lots of time in Adobe software, it could make your fingers very happy.

