The world has been waiting for news about Brittney Griner after she was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, less than a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, per the Associated Press. Since then, Brittney, 31, has remained in Russian custody on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. In the first clear photos of the American sports star since her arrest, Brittney appeared uneased as she was led into a preliminary hearing at a court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki. The closed-doors hearing extended Griner’s detention for another six months. Her trial currently has a July 1 date, per the AP.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO