Learn to paint flowers with watercolor workshop to take place July 5 at Milton Public Library. There will be an in person painting workshop called “Learn to Paint Flowers with Watercolor for Adults and Teens” held on Tuesday, 7/5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Keys Community Room. Discover the beauty of watercolor paints by joining host Jean Hlady and an instructor from the Pop-up Art School who will show you how to mix colors like a pro. You will learn tips and tricks for creating colorful flowers and leaves, and the class begins with confidence building drills so you can practice brush and water control before you make your finished floral painting. You will leave the class with your own finished masterpiece! This program is appropriate for anyone from age 11 to adult, and you do not have to be experienced, but advance registration at our website is required to attend as space is limited. All materials are provided without charge for this fun workshop (sorry, not available virtually).

MILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO