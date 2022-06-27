CMS students head back to class for summer programs preparing for next year

CHARLOTTE — Summer has just begun, but it’s back-to school today for some ninth graders in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

On Monday, CMS begins its summer bridge program that helps teens fresh out of middle school prepare for the transition to high school.

Eight CMS high schools offer the bridge program, which provides lessons in four areas: math, career and workforce development, social-emotional well-being and physical enrichment.

School leaders say the program can also help overcome any “unfinished learning” that remains since the start of the pandemic.

CMS is providing these students with meals and transportation as part of the program that runs through July 28.

Also beginning Monday is a four-week program for middle and high school students who speak English as a second program. CMS says the initiative prevents summer loss and supports students for success in the upcoming school year.

Enrollment for both programs is closed, but there is an expectation that interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will announce an expansion to the summer learning efforts at a CMS board meeting on Tuesday.

(WATCH BELOW: High school graduate teaches elementary school through CMS early college program)

©2022 Cox Media Group