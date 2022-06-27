ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS students head back to class for summer programs preparing for next year

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Summer has just begun, but it’s back-to school today for some ninth graders in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

On Monday, CMS begins its summer bridge program that helps teens fresh out of middle school prepare for the transition to high school.

Eight CMS high schools offer the bridge program, which provides lessons in four areas: math, career and workforce development, social-emotional well-being and physical enrichment.

School leaders say the program can also help overcome any “unfinished learning” that remains since the start of the pandemic.

CMS is providing these students with meals and transportation as part of the program that runs through July 28.

Also beginning Monday is a four-week program for middle and high school students who speak English as a second program. CMS says the initiative prevents summer loss and supports students for success in the upcoming school year.

Enrollment for both programs is closed, but there is an expectation that interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will announce an expansion to the summer learning efforts at a CMS board meeting on Tuesday.

(WATCH BELOW: High school graduate teaches elementary school through CMS early college program)

Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte rent prices increased by as much as 65% in one year

If you’ve noticed a spike in rent prices, you’re not alone. While updating the best apartments guide, I noticed rates were up by more than just a couple hundred dollars. Here’s a look at how much some apartments have increased from last year. ﻿﻿Data: Axios Research; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios What’s happening: When comparing last year’s […] The post Charlotte rent prices increased by as much as 65% in one year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lowe’s putting $500K toward community projects in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. will tackle five Charlotte-area community projects as part of the Lowe’s Hometowns program. That five-year, $100 million initiative will select 100 signature, community-nominated impact projects each year through 2026. This year’s selected projects span 40 states and the District of Columbia and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why a yoga instructor decided to learn to swim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One aquatics facility in Charlotte is encouraging people in the Black community to learn to swim. Life Time Athletic club is offering inclusive swim lessons, which are designed for minorities. According to the USA Swimming Foundation 64% of African American children don’t know how to swim,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
