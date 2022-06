CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon the Charleston County Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Department will host a discussion with nonprofits in the community. The department says the purpose of the meeting is for the nonprofits to discuss the challenges they have been facing, and for Charleston County to learn how they can best support them. The meeting is Wednesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be at The Opportunity Center, located at 8750 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO