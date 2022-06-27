ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stand out from a sea of job candidates

By Dustin York
Fast Company
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a lot of job and career shuffling occurring over the last year, leading people to brush the dust off their résumés and refresh their job-searching skills. A key skill in this time is knowing how to set yourself apart from the rest of the crowd. This is always a...

Explaining the Gaps in Your Resume

We’re used to feeling like WFH is normalized, but what about no work at all? Yep, time to normalize that too. Maybe you were away on an intergalactic bounty excursion. Perhaps it was that gap year you never got to take and wanted to reclaim. Whatever the reason, if your resume has a big ol’ hole in the work experience section, you might be worrying about how to make it look less daunting. Breaks between jobs happen for a number of reasons, and we’re here to help fill the time (literally and figuratively).
Consultant reveals hiring secrets, explains why companies don’t hire the best candidate for the job

Searching for a job is an incredibly tiring process and with rejection, you're left wondering what went wrong. You're left to believe there were better candidates than you so you revisit your resume, try to polish it a little more, customize it for the next company and go again. What you may not know is that you might have been rejected in spite of being the best candidate, as revealed by Runa, a consultant. “Did you really think that the companies try to hire the best, most qualified candidates?” asks Runa in a TikTok video, before explaining that it isn't the case at all. “Well, they don’t,” she says. Cracking a job interview has always been a bit mysterious and there's no single answer or method that guarantees you will be successful at every single interview. Runa's explanation sheds light on how recruiters think and what they look for.
Career hoarding is on the rise—but it comes at a cost

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Side hustles. It seems like everyone has one. A whopping 69% of fully remote people have at least one side job. But the gig economy isn’t just for people working out of their living rooms. Thirteen million Americans have at least two regular jobs—a trend that is growing exponentially.
These management changes for neurodivergent employees make work more accessible for everyone

When we talk about inclusion today, we think of identity markers such as race, class, ability, and sexual orientation. But another important consideration is neurodiversity, which refers to the different ways in which people’s brains interact with the world around them. This facet of inclusion is gaining traction, but there is still a lot to be done in terms of designing workplaces that not just accommodate, but also nurture, neurodivergent employees.
Beautiful Gwynedd beaches fail to entice one job applicant

Owners of dogs using beach no-go areas are escaping fines because two new council warden jobs have failed to attract a sniff of interest. Gwynedd councillors heard not one application had been received for the roles which would include patrolling some of its "beautiful" beaches. No fines have been issued...
How to teach yourself to be more confident

Fundamentally, confidence is a belief that your knowledge is accurate, that your skills are up to the task, and that you can grow into whatever particular challenge is in front of you. There is a lot of value in having an appropriate level of confidence in situations you face. Being under-confident may lead you to shy away from taking on challenges that fall well within your expertise.
Getting Robbed at Work Is a Growing Problem. It Has Nothing to Do with Money

Nobody likes money taken from them. But you know what's even worse? Having your ideas stolen from you. About 30% of us have had our ideas stolen at work. It's a terrible feeling. So terrible, in fact, that we judge people who steal money from us as less bad than those who steal our ideas. This is according to a multi-study paper by Assistant Professor Lilien Ellis at the Darden School of Business.
Relationship Ambivalence: Should You Stay or Should You Go?

Relationship ambivalence is extremely stressful and leaves little room to feel safe and at ease in one's own skin. Many people stay in unhappy relationships due to a fear of being left alone with their own emotions. Relationship ambivalence may result in a couple staying together if a new energy...
How leaders at every level can use storytelling to build culture

Humans are storytellers. Whether on the campaign trail, in boardrooms, or living rooms, stories help us make sense of the world. Narratives build trust, enhance reputation, and move millions of people to action. In fact, executives consistently rank reputation as their most valuable asset. Narratives also strengthen organizations. Through steady...
This is how many rejections it takes before job seekers lose confidence

Job hunting can be painful. In addition to the hours spent writing cover letters and preparing for interviews, the process usually comes with a hefty side serving of rejection. In a recent survey of 1,000 job applicants, recruiting platform Joblist delved into the psychology around job applications and rejections. Here are some of the key takeaways:
Why your career growth depends on working for a company committed to ESG

What matters more: a company’s profit margins or its purpose? For a growing share of workers, the answer is obvious. In a competitive labor market, candidates look for a fair and inviting workplace. But more than that, many employees want their work to make a difference. Their purposeful career choices leverage corporate resources to help create a better, more equitable world. 
How volunteering helps your career goals and overall wellbeing

The evidence is in, and it’s probably not surprising: Volunteering is good for you. A 2020 Harvard University study found that older adults who volunteer 100 or more hours per year reduce their chance of early death and better levels of optimism and purpose in life than those who did not volunteer as much or at all.
This is how I lead with compassion as a queer, Black woman in tech

Recently, a friend and leader sent me an SOS about her new IT job, “I don’t know how you did this, please send help. How do I succeed here as a woman?” We set up a series of mentorship calls, but my overarching advice for her echoed throughout: “You deserve a seat at the table. Don’t act like you’re new or stay quiet. Take up space–you’re in that room for a reason. Speak with confidence. Don’t undermine yourself.”
The Big 5 Personality Test

Personality tests have become a popular trend throughout the past several decades. Although there are many types of tests, one of the most widely recognized is the big five personality test. In addition to using personality quizzes for personal purposes, using personality tests for employees to get to know one...
The importance of contextual design in our ever-changing digital world

In our modern world, technology has opened a floodgate of information that is rapidly and readily available at the tips of our fingers. Information and innovation are growing and spreading at an unimaginable pace. In such a competitive landscape, it is fundamental to keep your eyes on the way trends ebb and flow, enter and evolve, and become reconceptualized into newer, updated trends and user preferences.
Chatbots need to evolve to stay relevant in the age of virtual assistants

Our exposure to chatbots is at an all-time high. From customer service to commerce to healthcare, chatbots are the fastest growing brand communication channel, thanks to their ability to handle issue resolution, remove friction in surfacing common information, and enable self-service to relieve human bottlenecks. But the growing chatbot landscape...
