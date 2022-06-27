ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany gas prices dip nearly 6 cents, diesel up more

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Average gas prices in Albany have dropped five-point-six cents per gallon since June 20, reaching $4.89 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Albany are just under three cents per gallon higher than they were in May, and stand at $1.80 per gallon higher than in June 2021. The price of diesel, on the other hand, has risen another two-point-six cents nationally and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas station in Albany was priced at $4.51 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.09, a difference of 58 cents per gallon. The lowest price in New York State Sunday was $4.44 per gallon while the highest was $5.94, a difference of $1.50 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen eight-point-eight cents per gallon since June 20, standing at $4.88 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from May and stands $1.79 higher than in June 2021.

Historical gas prices in Albany compared to the national average:

  • June 27, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
  • June 27, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
  • June 27, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
  • June 27, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
  • June 27, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
  • June 27, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
  • June 27, 2015: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
  • June 27, 2014: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
  • June 27, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
  • June 27, 2012: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)
“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4 level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and the risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

