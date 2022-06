Motions hearings are scheduled for today for three of the suspects who are charged with criminal homicide in connection with a shooting near IUP Campus in October of 2020. At Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas this morning, 21-year-old Isaiah Moore of Philadelphia and 23-year-old Delmar Chatman and 20-year-old Terrion Gates, both of Johnstown, will go before President Judge Thomas Bianco today for a hearing to join the three cases together. All three are charged with criminal homicide, robbery and other crimes related to the shooting death of Jadeyn Wright at the Carriage House Apartments on Oakland Avenue. The three went along with 19-year-old Isabella Marie Edmonds to buy marijuana off of Wright, but the encounter lead to Wright’s death. The four fled on foot after the incident.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO