Iowa City, IA

First Alert Forecast: Monday June 27th, 2022

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan convicted of murdering Iowa State trooper to ask for new trial. The man convicted for killing an Iowa State trooper will ask for a new trial...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, June 29th, 2022

Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit. The University of Iowa Athletics Department must turn over all documents and related materials related to an independent and external review of its football program.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Sunny sky the next couple days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny and warm Wednesday. Highs will reach 90 across much of the area along with a southwest breeze. Plan on more of the same for tomorrow. By Friday, a cold front moves in and should at least provide a chance of scattered showers and storms. Behind this cold front, look for high pressure to provide dry and quiet conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, trends continue to favor this high pressure system moving away from us on the Fourth, which will probably open the door for a chance of scattered storms. At this time, it’s too early to determine timing or possible impacts to fireworks displays.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the state courts to lift an injunction that has prevented a so-called fetal heartbeat law from taking effect. The law, passed in 2018, would ban abortions in Iowa after the sixth week of a pregnancy. In a written statement, Reynolds said after Friday’s U-S Supreme Court’s historic ruling that overturned Roe-V-Wade, now is the time to stand up for the unborn. Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst (KON-first) points to a recent Des Moines Register Iowa Poll that found 57 percent of Iowans support abortion rights. Konfrst says she wouldn’t be surprised if Reynolds reconvenes the legislature in the next few months if the Iowa court rulings don’t go her way.
KCRG.com

Another Comfortable Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comfortable readings continue with lower dewpoint air remaining in place. As a warm front moves across the state, we have a chance for a few showers/storms. They look to be isolated and mainly north in the morning and then again later in the day across eastern Iowa. Sunshine, heat, and humidity return for Wednesday, and Thursday as highs push to 90. Have a great night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Generally quiet again today, isolated storms possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather still looks great overall. While it’s possible a shower may just clip our far northern counties this morning, much of the area will remain mostly sunny and quiet through the afternoon. Plan on highs into the 80s with a touch more humidity compared to yesterday. Tonight, a weak front drops into the area which may generate some isolated showers or storms. Nothing strong or severe is expected and whatever develops should be rather brief. Looking ahead to tomorrow and Thursday, plan on a pair of warmer days with highs around 90. By Friday, the next cold front drops south, leading to a chance of scattered storms. At this point, the holiday weekend largely looks dry, however, the strength of a high pressure system near us will play a big role by the 4th itself as to whether we see any rain or not.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Signing day for people choosing the trades in Eastern Iowa

Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit. The University of Iowa Athletics Department must turn over all documents and related materials related to an independent and external review of its football program.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

EXPIRED: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Grassley visits Monticello factory

Former Dubuque Catholic school administrator sentenced to more than 3 years in prison. Updated: 2 hours ago. A former administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque will spend more than three years in federal prison...
MONTICELLO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

High prices slash gasoline use in Iowa by 7%

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the rising gas prices and inflation we’ve seen it’s caused Iowans to put the brakes on driving so much. According to the firm Quote Wizard, fuel consumption is down in Iowa by 7% since last October. Iowans are now using 3.3 million gallons of gas a day. The drop in consumption amounts to 266,000 gallons fewer per day by drivers in the state.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Many will celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks but they are already sparking stress for some. ”The noise it sounds like an attack with weapons,” explained Jim Neal, Board President at the Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids. The organization helps veterans in the community and while Neal is a Navy veteran himself and isn’t bothered by fireworks, he says several other veterans are.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

When is it appropriate to set off fireworks in Iowa?

There is a good chance you have already heard people setting off fireworks and firecrackers, even though we’re still a few days away from the Fourth of July. Iowa law states fireworks are only to be set off from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th, but people have already begun to spark their sparklers.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Pro-choice abortion advocates marched from Schwiebert Park in Rock Island to downtown Davenport Monday afternoon to protest the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. About 150 to 200 people participated. Organizers led the group over the Centennial Bridge at about 1 p.m. on Monday. The...
DAVENPORT, IA
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

'Train has the right of way': A look at train accidents in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After Monday'sfatal Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, KCCI looked into the number of accidents at railroad crossings in Iowa. A motorist is supposed to yield at the train tracks. Train has the right of way." In Iowa, there are 4,150 railroad crossings. Of that number,...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE

