SC business news update from Alan Cooper

An update of the news, events and issues that are trending right now across South Carolina's business community. Mike Switzer interviews Alan Cooper, founder and editor of three online business news websites in South Carolina: MidlandsBiz, UpstateBizSC, and...
Realtor Robertson Allen was recognized as the number one agent in South Carolina by Real Trends as part of its 2022 list of top producers. Allen was named to its prestigious annual list of The Thousand, which ranks the top 1,000 agents in the nation. Allen ranked as one of the top 250 individual agents nationwide based on his 2021 sales volume.
When we were down at Daniel Island earlier this year to cover the Credit One Charleston Open women’s professional tennis tournament, we were intrigued by an ice cream cart we saw that was selling what appeared to be fried chicken. Of course, it was actually ice cream but in the shape of pieces of fried chicken. Upon further investigation we discovered that the owner of this business is a six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and now she’s an entrepreneur. Mike Switzer interviews Cynthia Wong, founder of Life Raft Treats in Charleston, SC.
PUBLIC NOTICE STANLEY MARTIN HOMES HAS APPLIED (SAC 2022-00488) TO THE SCDHEC-BUREAU OF WATER FOR A 401 WATER QUALITY CERT. FOR PROPOSED IMPACTS TO 0.54 ACRES OF FRESHWATER WETLANDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT ON JOHNS ISLAND, CHARLESTON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. COMMENTS WILL BE RECEIVED BY SCDHEC AT 2600 BULL STREET, COLUMBIA, SC 29201, ATTN: LOGAN RESS, DIVISION OF WATER QUALITY UNTIL July 29, 2022. AD# 2009830.
COLUMBIA — Four more businesses have moved into Northeast Richland's Village at Sandhill with another expanding, continuing to bring new tenants into the open-air shopping and residential center. Leslie Cariens has just moved her business, Natural Wigs, from a Broad River Road retail strip into the central corridor of...
Columbia, SC —Family Connection of South Carolina is pleased to welcome Monty Robertson to their board of directors. Family Connection provides resources and services to South Carolina families who have a child with a disability or chronic health condition. Passionate about improving the health of his home state, Monty...
LEXINGTON, S.C. - A14 Capital Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Anderson/Clemson in South Carolina. The Fairfield by Marriott hotel offers guests varying amenities in a comfortable location centered between Lake Hartwell, Greenville and Clemson University. "This Fairfield will provide the highest level...
Lake Murray, SC 06/28/2022 - Time to get in the patriotic spirit and celebrate America’s birthday on Lake Murray! Now in its 34th year, the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board is proud to host the annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray on Saturday, July 2nd, presented by Lexington Medical Center.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Business is heating up” in Lexington. Lexpo, the Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center’s annual business trade show, is bringing together more than 90 businesses and local restaurants under one roof. The event attracts more than 500 people. The event is an effort to...
Columbia, S.C. — The Original Six Foundation (06) announced that communications professional and former journalist, Kara Gormley Meador will serve as executive director. Gormley Meador has more than 25 years of communications experience. The former journalist and broadcast television anchor most recently served as director of media and content strategy at NP Strategy where she provided communications and marketing assistance to global, regional and local businesses, nonprofits, and foundations.
No one goes to New York City to eat at the Times Square Olive Garden, or to Charlotte to eat at Denny’s, so why would you go to Myrtle Beach to eat at Chili’s?. Nothing against Never-Ending Breadsticks, Moons over my Hammy or Baby Back Ribs, but when we are vacationing, we want to eat like the locals — or at least, we want to eat at the restaurants where the locals would take their own out-of-town guests.
“A” is for Allen University. Allen University had its origins in Payne Institute, a school established at Cokesbury by the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1870. In 1880, the school moved to Columbia, was granted a charter, and renamed Allen University. Within nine years, Allen had graduated seventy-five persons from the college, law, and normal departments. Though most of its students were South Carolinians, others came from neighboring states and the Caribbean. In the years after World War I, under the leadership of President David Henry Sims, Allen University became a full-fledged seat of learning. The school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Allen University operates under the auspices of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and regularly draws financial support from the Seventh Episcopal District (South Carolina) and from the denomination.
SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
Across South Carolina, gardeners and farmers are searching for food security solutions. Matthew Fischer is an Agribusiness Agent with the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service. He leads workshops across the Upstate (including the first multi-county “Introduction to Homesteading” series this year), teaching people how to grow their own food on their own land.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wondering where to find fireworks or other celebrations for this 4th of July? Here are some of the fireworks displays from across the Midlands. Organizers of Blythewood’s annual ‘Rockin’ Red White and Blue’ celebration said the town will host the event at Doko Meadows Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on July 2, 2022.
A University of South Carolina student from Socastee will represent the Palmetto State in the 2022 Miss America competition. Jill Dudley, Miss Hartsville, claimed the Miss South Carolina crown Saturday night at Township Auditorium. The 22-year-old will receive a $60,000 scholarship. Dudley sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman in...
July 4 is Free Fishing Day in South Carolina. A fishing license will not be required for anyone fishing on July 4, 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m., regardless of age. This applies to both residents and state visitors. Anglers must follow South Carolina fishing regulations, including length and daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions.
SC, (WJBF) – Unofficial results are in for the 2022 South Carolina Runoff Election. ALLENDALE Sheriff Jamie Freeman: 63.20% 833 votes Charles Rowell Jr: 36.80% 485 votes County Council District 3 Rick Gooding: 45.91% 191 votes Willa Marian Jennings: 54.09% 225 votes STATE State Superintendent of Education Kathy Maness: 87.50% Ellen Weaver: 12.50Z% U.S. Senate […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. – PBS and South Carolina ETV (SCETV) announced Lekena Ackerman from Southeast Middle School as a member of the 2022 class of educators selected for the PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Program– honoring classroom changemakers who offer fresh ideas and bold approaches to supporting their students’ growth and learning. Nominated by their local PBS stations, 20 educators were chosen from across the country.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of the Upstate have returned to a level one drought after a month of little to no rainfall for many. Only 1.75 inches of rain has been measured at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport for all of June so far giving a deficit of almost two inches.
Comments / 0