Online driver's license renewal option begins Monday for Ohioans

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Ohioans between the ages of 21 and 65 now have the option to renew their driver's licenses and state-issued ID cards online on the Ohio BMV's website. Beginning Monday, June 26,...

James Clark
2d ago

It's b.s. and discrimination being one's 65+ and having to do an eye test when it's younger people in crashes🤷‍♂️

2d ago

Good. Now they need to get rid of all the rude people that work in the BMV.

