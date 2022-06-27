Woman scammed by phony oil rig worker: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

Four Ohio natives were arrested and charged with conspiracy to steal and sell high-end vehicles, to rob Postal Service carriers and to steal U.S. mail, federal officials said. All four individuals, from Cuyahoga County, were charged with conspiracy to sell or receive stolen vehicles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release. From December 2021 to February 2022, the four are accused of stealing cars from Michigan to transport and sell in northern Ohio. The targeted vehicles included a “Dodge Durango, Dodge Ram TRX, Dodge Hellcat, Audi 8.”

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO