Brunswick Hills Township, OH

Woman scammed by phony oil rig worker: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
On June 11, a woman reported being scammed out of $20,000 by a man claiming to work on an oil rig in Alaska. The victim said the two began an online dating relationship in May and...

