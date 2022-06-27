“T” is for Tillman, James Hammond (1869-1911)

COLUMBIA — Legislators agreed June 28 to strike $33 million worth of spending from South Carolina's budget, including a project pitched as creating a technology hub in Columbia as well as several other earmarks with ties to their colleagues. In all, legislators upheld eight of Gov. Henry McMaster's budget...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County has two runoff elections taking place on Tuesday. The first is for Kershaw County District 5 where Kristin Cobb and Brant Tomlinson will face-off. WLTX asked both what they think is the most important?. Cobb said during a zoom interview, "Well, I will...
COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said June 28 that he "looks forward to the day we don't have abortions" but indicated he'd sign whatever the Legislature sends him. He indicated that he is willing to sign legislation that includes exceptions to an outright ban. "I look forward to the...
“A” is for Allen University. Allen University had its origins in Payne Institute, a school established at Cokesbury by the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1870. In 1880, the school moved to Columbia, was granted a charter, and renamed Allen University. Within nine years, Allen had graduated seventy-five persons from the college, law, and normal departments. Though most of its students were South Carolinians, others came from neighboring states and the Caribbean. In the years after World War I, under the leadership of President David Henry Sims, Allen University became a full-fledged seat of learning. The school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Allen University operates under the auspices of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and regularly draws financial support from the Seventh Episcopal District (South Carolina) and from the denomination.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Whittaker Community Center in Orangeburg County is now open. Community organizers say the center was nearly twenty years in the making, and will be a place the community can gather for activities that include programming for seniors. “We need a place for the seniors to...
PUBLIC NOTICE STANLEY MARTIN HOMES HAS APPLIED (SAC 2022-00488) TO THE SCDHEC-BUREAU OF WATER FOR A 401 WATER QUALITY CERT. FOR PROPOSED IMPACTS TO 0.54 ACRES OF FRESHWATER WETLANDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT ON JOHNS ISLAND, CHARLESTON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. COMMENTS WILL BE RECEIVED BY SCDHEC AT 2600 BULL STREET, COLUMBIA, SC 29201, ATTN: LOGAN RESS, DIVISION OF WATER QUALITY UNTIL July 29, 2022. AD# 2009830.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham plans to plan a press conference Monday to discuss the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. The conference is scheduled for Monday, June 27, at the South Carolina Democratic Party Office, the Don and Carol Fowler Center at 1929 Gadsden Street in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Windy Hucks buried her mother, Claudine Robertson, in December 2021. Claudine was a nurse in South Carolina for over 40 years, something that her daughter is very proud of. She says that her mother is the reason she and her twin sister became nurses. When it...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued new indictments against Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith. The two men have been indicted on two counts of conspiracy, including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone. Additionally, Smith has been indicted on four counts of Money Laundering, three counts of Forgery, Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — More details have been released about what could happen with the failed Panthers practice facility site in Rock Hill. According to court documents, at least two real estate investors have reached out to David Tepper’s real estate company about the property. The investors were not named and appear to be subject to non-disclosure agreements.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lower Richland High School has been a major part of the Hopkins and Lower Richland community. The Alumni association will be hosting a Black and Gold Gala to raise money to continue to provide scholarships, and resources to students and families in the area as well as grants for the teachers.
LEXINGTON, S.C. - A14 Capital Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Anderson/Clemson in South Carolina. The Fairfield by Marriott hotel offers guests varying amenities in a comfortable location centered between Lake Hartwell, Greenville and Clemson University. "This Fairfield will provide the highest level...
An update of the news, events and issues that are trending right now across South Carolina's business community. Mike Switzer interviews Alan Cooper, founder and editor of three online business news websites in South Carolina: MidlandsBiz, UpstateBizSC, and LowCountryBizSC. Disclaimer: Alan Cooper’s company has a business relationship with Voterheads.com, a...
Lake Murray, SC 06/28/2022 - Time to get in the patriotic spirit and celebrate America’s birthday on Lake Murray! Now in its 34th year, the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board is proud to host the annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray on Saturday, July 2nd, presented by Lexington Medical Center.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – PBS and South Carolina ETV (SCETV) announced Lekena Ackerman from Southeast Middle School as a member of the 2022 class of educators selected for the PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Program– honoring classroom changemakers who offer fresh ideas and bold approaches to supporting their students’ growth and learning. Nominated by their local PBS stations, 20 educators were chosen from across the country.
COLUMBIA — Columbia-area residents were awakened early June 26 by South Carolina's strongest earthquake since 2014. A 3.4 magnitude quake, centered just outside Elgin in Kershaw County, rumbled through the Midlands at 1:30 a.m. for several seconds and was strong enough to rattle walls, floors and furniture inside homes. Four smaller aftershocks followed.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man hired to help secure a juvenile justice facility now faces a criminal charge for bringing a gun to it. S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Joe Cashion confirmed to WIS, Joseph Emanuel Bratton worked at Allied Universal Security Systems prior to his June 21 arrest for bringing a loaded gun to the DJJ Midlands Evaluation Center.
Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Dudley is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America.
