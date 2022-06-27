ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

IPD seeking info in pair of burglaries

whcuradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A pair of burglaries in Ithaca. Police say two businesses were burglarized during...

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police investigating burglary at K&H Redemption Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police report a burglary at the K &H Redemption Center. Officers found signs of forced entry when they arrived around 9:30 last night, but the suspect had already left. Police say the thief stole an unknown amount of cash from the register, which was forced open. A masked man was seen leaving the business, prompting the call to 911. No other physical description is available.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Commercial burglary under investigation in Tompkins County

The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary that happened on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. They’re asking anyone with information about it to call IPD. Officers were dispatched to K&H Redemption Center on West State Street for a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, the suspect was gone, but signs of forced entry into the business were apparent.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: June 20 to 26

During the week of Monday, June 20 to Sunday, June 26, the Owego Police Department had 118 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. 29-year-old Michael D. Beierle of Apalachin was arrested for an arrest warrant. The warrant was issued by Village of Owego Court. He was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff's custody for arraignment.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Two arrested in Newfield after shooting and assault

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Newfield men are charged with multiple felonies. A State Police investigation revealed that 36-year-old Billy Ray Ward and 40-year-old Daniel Swansbrough, Junior had a fight last Monday on Van Buskirk Road in Newfield. Ward allegedly fired an illegal shotgun in the direction of Swansbrough and another man and placed an illegal app on Swansbrough’s phone to monitor his phone calls.
NEWFIELD, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Arrested in Arson For Hire Conspiracy

Authorities have announced that an Endicott man has been arrested for conspiring to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced that David Rexer, a 50-year-old man from Endicott, New York, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into arson for hire. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force includes members from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Village of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department working in unison across dividing town and city lines.
ENDICOTT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Heroic Child Saves Family from Armed Home Invasion in Clay

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. Three suspects are under arrest following what appears to have been a home invasion in Onondaga county. Deputies with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office were called to the home at 357 Chestnut Street in...
CLAY, NY
#Burglary#Crime#Ipd#Eta Pie
FingerLakes1

Dundee woman cited for driving with a suspended registration

A Dundee woman was ticketed following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Cassandra K. Bowers, 33, of Dundee for a suspended registration. Bowers was observed driving on Lake Street while having a suspended New York State registration. A traffic stop was initiated...
DUNDEE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for Burglary; using stolen checks

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, then used stolen checks to make purchases in the area, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Aikman, 40, was arrested following a burglary investigation on June 12, 2022, in the Town of Southport. The Sheriff’s Office […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Police escort on I-481

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 received multiple calls Tuesday about a police escort caravan on Interstate 81 and I-481.   It was in front of an oversized load which looked to be carrying a plane wing. Well, NewsChannel 9 found answers.  We spoke with Jack Keller, the public information officer of the New York State Police, […]
COPENHAGEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police promote new Sergeant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has promoted an officer to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning. Officer Joseph Linehan, previously assigned to patrol to the C Platoon, was sworn in and promoted to Police Sergeant on June 27. The ceremony took place in the Elmira City Clerks Office […]
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1

Lyons woman arrested after domestic incident in the presence of a child

Police arrested a Lyons woman after investigation into a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica M. Luyando, 29, of Lyons for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a domestic incident where it is alleged that...
LYONS, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Investigating Two Morning Stabbings

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating a couple of stabbings this morning. Around 10:30 police responded to the 300 block of W. Ostrander Avenue there was a 23-year-old man stabbed in the midsection. Officers found out he was stabbed during a fight, with 35 year old Devalle Savery of Syracuse who they arrested and charged.
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man charged with attempted rape after investigation

Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Detective Bureau arrested a Geneva man following a rape investigation. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Quincy Parnell, 35, of Geneva for attempted rape and forcible touching. The investigation began in February regarding the rape of a 14-year-old female....
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1

Port Byron woman cited for unlicensed operation

A Port Byron woman was issued a citation following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Marissa L. Hackett, 25, of Port Byron for aggravated unlicensed operation. Investigation revealed that Hackett’s driving privileges had been suspended for failure to answer a summons out...
PORT BYRON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of attacking woman on first day of new job

ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
ROME, NY

