Performing Arts

Pine Knob Gets Its Old Name Back (and the Very First Concert, 1972)

By John Robinson
 2 days ago
After a couple of decades, Pine Knob is once again called "Pine Knob". ...and it's about time. I wasn't too thrilled with the name DTE Energy Music Theatre and stubbornly continued to call it “Pine Knob”....couldn't do it...the DTE name kept getting stuck in my throat and I couldn't get it...

Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan, Carole King, and Elton John Celebrate and Serenade Brian Wilson on His 80th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. Brian Wilson is raking in the 80th birthday wishes from an array of friends and musical peers, including Bob Dylan, Carole King, Elton John, and Questlove. The aforementioned artists — and many others — all sent in short video messages celebrating the musician, who entered his eighth decade today, June 20. The clip also includes Smokey Robinson, Barry Gibb, Chuck D, Fleet Foxes, Graham Nash, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Micky Dolenz, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and She and Him. Wilson’s longtime collaborator and former Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine also chimed in —...
MUSIC
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

