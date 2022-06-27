ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Treating what they’re seeing: How to help your kids process violence

By Stephanie Hudson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJaZF_0gN6gfwM00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Real life can be scary for kids, especially when they are exposed to gun violence. It’s important to know how your kids are processing the violence they’re seeing, whether it’s real or in video games or movies.

10 On Your Side sat down with a mental health expert from Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to help parents understand how to treat what their kids are seeing.

“Really young children are still learning to tell the difference between fantasy and reality,” said Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Katlin Ternes.

When kids, or even adults, are exposed to violent or traumatic images and events, stress hormones increase and the heart may be really fast. Ternes said children may react immediately.

“You may instantly see they don’t want t go to school, they’re feeling scared to sleep in their own bed, they’ve changed their habits.”

If this behavior persists for more than a few weeks, talk to your pediatrician.

Chronic exposure to violence, she said, may affect behavior more gradually overtime.

“Getting more desensitized feelings like this is just the way the world is and so then they are just developing this more negative world view or negative view of people.”

Children may startle easily, become jumpy and not want to do things they used to for fear of what might happen.

A child’s best protection is a trusted adult.

Ternes said the best thing a parent can do is talk to their kids. Ask, ‘What do you think about the images you’re seeing?” and “How does it make you feel?”

“Start to create those norms that we’re a family who talks about hard stuff, we can process when we’ve seen things that maybe aren’t helpful,” she said.

Communication is key and if the child’s response is “I’m fine” or “I don’t want to talk about it,” Ternes said that’s OK. Just remind them that you are there and ready to listen anytime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Hormones#Mental Health#Gun Violence#Sat#Children S Hospital
ednc.org

As racial tensions heightened in Elizabeth City, these students decided to calm — and change — the culture at their charter school

Back in person after the pandemic with more students from nine different counties together in a new school building, and with racial tension in the school and community at a high point after the killing of Andrew Brown, this school allowed students to lead the way, building a school culture around respect and inclusivity. This series includes five student perspectives and two perspectives from the guidance counselors in their own words.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Hampton police investigate 2-month-old boy's January death

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating the death of a two-month-old baby that happened in January 2022. On Tuesday morning, Sgt. R.C. Williams, a police division spokesman, shared a little about the case. He said on Jan. 7, around 9:45 a.m., the city's dispatch center got...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WAVY News 10

Yorktown man cited for traveling with loaded gun

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Yorktown man was cited after the TSA said he attempted to carry a loaded gun onto a flight while traveling out of Richmond International Airport. In a release, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said the man was passing through the security checkpoint X-ray unit when his 9mm handgun set off alarms. The gun was loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber, she said.
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach. Hampton 2-year-old’s January death ruled homicide. 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at Kelly’s Tavern …. Sen. Kaine discusses military troops and mental health. Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires …. Portsmouth organization...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News changes rules for short-term rentals

WAVY News 10's Bret Hall reports. Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires …. Portsmouth organization searches for more male mentors. Portsmouth George Washington Highway double shooting. One man shot and killed on Alexander St., another …. WAVY Weather Night Update | June 28, 2022. Chesapeake City Council approves raising...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy