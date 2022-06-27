ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite; EU calls it illegal

By JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWrmw_0gN6gQeL00
Brexit Northern Ireland FILE - Demonstrators protest outside Hillsborough Castle, ahead of a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, May, 16, 2022. Britain is pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it signed with the bloc European Union. Legislation that rewrites trade rules for Northern Ireland is scheduled to get its first major House of Commons debate on Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File) (Peter Morrison)

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled Monday that a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal he signed with the European Union could become law by the end of the year.

Lawmakers began debating legislation that rewrites trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday, the first step on what could be a rocky journey through Parliament.

If approved by lawmakers, the legislation would remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., thereby scrapping parts of a trade treaty that Johnson signed before Britain left the EU in 2020.

Johnson said he thought the plan could be approved “fairly rapidly” if Parliament cooperates. Asked if the measures could be in place this year, he said: “Yes, I think we could do it very fast, Parliament willing.”

The British government says the rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, are burdening businesses and undermining peace in Northern Ireland. It argues the unilateral move is justified under international law because of the “genuinely exceptional situation.”

Johnson’s opponents, however, say the move is illegal.

“Many of us are extremely concerned that the bill brazenly breaks a solemn international treaty, it trashes our international reputation, it threatens a trade war at a time when our economy is flat and it puts us at odds with our most important ally,” Conservative Andrew Mitchell said in Parliament Monday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss replied that the government's plans are the only solution to resolve trade problems in Northern Ireland because the EU has been unwilling to reopen negotiations.

The plans have caused concern among some of Johnson's fellow Conservatives, already worried about his judgment — and popularity — following a series of ethics scandals and two special election defeats.

But Johnson said Monday that questions about his leadership were no longer relevant.

"We settled that a couple of weeks ago," he told reporters in Germany, referring to his survival in a no-confidence vote three weeks ago.

The EU has threatened to retaliate against the U.K. if it goes ahead with its plan to rewrite the rules of the post-Brexit deal, raising the specter of a trade war between the two major economic partners.

Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said he was “hugely disappointed” that the U.K. government is still pursuing its “unlawful” approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“This is not the way to find sustainable solutions to the genuine concerns of people and business in Northern Ireland and only adds to uncertainty," he said.

The bloc’s ambassador to Britain, Joao Vale de Almeida, said Britain’s plan was “illegal because it is a breach of international law, a breach of EU law, U.K. law and international law.”

“It is a treaty that we signed, ratified and even went through a general election in this country,” he told Times Radio.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU country, Ireland. When Britain left the European Union and its borderless free-trade zone, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish land border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Instead, to protect the EU’s single market, there are checks on some goods, such as meat and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

Johnson's Conservative government claims overzealous EU implementation means the rules are not working as expected and are causing a political crisis in Northern Ireland.

“You have got one tradition, one community, that feels that things really aren’t working in a way that they like or understand — you’ve got unnecessary barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Johnson said.

“All we are saying is you can get rid of those whilst not in any way endangering the EU single market,” he said.

British unionists there say the checks are fraying the bonds between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., seen by some unionists as a threat to their British identity. Northern Ireland’s main unionist party is blocking the formation of a new power-sharing government in Belfast, saying it won’t take part until the Brexit trade rules are scrapped.

“I want to see the reestablishment of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Executive, and the protocol is getting in the way of that,” Lewis told Sky News. “We have got to resolve that. That’s what this legislation will do.

“Ultimately, we want to do this by agreement with the EU,” he added. “But to do that, they need to show some flexibility and actually come and negotiate in a flexible way.”

___

Frank Griffiths contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Unethical and racist’: Parliamentarians from across Europe hit out at Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan

Parliamentarians from across Europe have denounced Boris Johnson’s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda as “unethical” and “racist”.In a debate at the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, delegates expressed deep concern over the Johnson administration’s apparent willingness to breach international law, and to pass a British Bill of Rights which would allow UK judges to override rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.Speakers warned that UK actions would be used by authoritarian states like Russia as pretexts for flouting international treaties and agreements.And German MP Julian Pahlke told the assembly that the protections offered by the ECHR...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
Reuters

Ireland's Sinn Fein says UK is set to break international law

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain is set to break international law by bringing forward legislation to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade after Brexit, the president of Ireland's Sinn Fein party said on Sunday. Mary Lou McDonald said there were mechanisms to improve the application of...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit: Theresa May calls PM’s patriotism into question as she condemns his bid to override Northern Ireland protocol

Theresa May has called Boris Johnson’s patriotism into question as she declared she will not support his bid to override the Northern Ireland protocol which he agreed with the EU as part of his Brexit withdrawal deal in 2019.In a scathing intervention in the House of Commons, the former prime minister said that legislation put forward unilaterally by the government would breach international law, and would lose the UK the respect of countries elsewhere in the world.And she told MPs she did not believe Mr Johnson’s controversial plan would solve the problems created by his decision to draw a...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU urges UK to ‘come back to the table’ as it highlights economic harm from Brexit

The EU has issued a plea to the UK to “come back to the table” to solve the crisis over Northern Ireland, as it set out the huge economic damage from Brexit.In a speech in London, the vice-president of the European Commission joked that it is now Brussels that wants to get “Brexit done” – while London has refused face-to-face talks for four months.Maros Sefcovic called for a fresh push to find “genuine joint solutions” to the battle over the Northern Ireland Protocol, telling the event: “We are absolutely ready. Let’s come back to the table.”It would allow the two...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Eu Law#Economy#Uk#Eu#British#The European Union#Parliament
BBC

Brexit: Experts raise legal doubts about UK's protocol plan

There are serious doubts about the government's justification for unilaterally overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, legal experts have told MPs. The protocol is the Brexit deal for NI which the UK and EU agreed in 2019. The government has cited the international legal concept of 'necessity' for changing the terms.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Support for Post-Brexit Trade Rules Grows in Northern Ireland - Poll

BELFAST (Reuters) - A growing majority of voters in Northern Ireland support the region's post-Brexit trade rules, large swathes of which the British government are currently moving to do away with, a survey showed on Wednesday. Under the Northern Ireland protocol, the British-run region effectively remained in the EU's single...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson asks Nato allies to step up spending, as Ben Wallace attacks ‘smoke and mirrors’ UK budget

Boris Johnson will call on Nato allies to step up their defence spending in the face of the Russia threat, despite a scathing attack from his own defence secretary Ben Wallace on the UK’s “smoke and mirrors” military budget.The prime minister said he would “leverage” Britain’s military spending to “drive greater commitments from other people” ahead of crucial talks with fellow Nato leaders at a summit in Madrid. But Mr Wallace said UK forces had for too long survived on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings” – after calling for the PM to commit to...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Britain’s Unbridgeable Divide

Britain today is a poor and divided country. Parts of London and the southeast of England might be among the wealthiest places on the planet, but swaths of northern England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are among Western Europe’s poorest. Barely a decade ago, the average Brit was as wealthy as the average German. Now they are about 15 percent poorer—and 30 percent worse off than the typical American.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Germany
The Independent

Plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal could be law by end of year – PM

Boris Johnson has signalled that his plan to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could be law by the end of the year.The Prime Minister, who is attending the G7 summit in Germany alongside EU leaders, said “the interesting thing is how little this conversation is being had, certainly here” – indicating he is not expecting a major diplomatic row over the Government’s plans.MPs are set to vote later on Monday on controversial new legislation to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.Mr Johnson said the plan could be carried out...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Six years on, the cold reality of Brexit is hitting Britain

Reading about Brexit and its emerging realities on the sixth anniversary of the UK voting to leave the EU (Brexit is making cost of living crisis worse, new study claims, 22 June), I was reminded of the Hans Christian Andersen story The Emperor’s New Clothes. Here, the weavers persisted with the lie that they were creating the most fantastic set of clothes for the emperor. He believed them, despite the fact that there was no evidence of their existence. So certain was he of this false narrative that he led a public procession celebrating their wearing, only for a child to say: “He’s got nothing on.”
U.K.
The Independent

EU drafting legislation to prepare for ‘doomsday’ Protocol legislation

The EU has drafted legislation that aims to strengthen the bloc’s hand in taking action against the UK over possible breaches of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and EU-UK trade deal.It comes weeks after the UK tabled legislation to give ministers powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land border free-flowing.Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly has been appointed lead author in finalising the draft legislation, which looks at the measures contained in the post-Brexit trade deal...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson backtracks on ‘delusional’ pledge to stay in No 10 until 2030s

Boris Johnson appeared to backtrack on his pledge to cling onto power until the 2030s, as the prime minister faced claim he is “completely delusional” about winning three terms.Speaking in Rwanda about leading the Conservatives into the next election, he said: “Will I win? Yes,” before adding: “At the moment I’m actively thinking about the third term.”Asked at the G7 summit if he was being “delusional” about staying at No 10 until the next decade, the PM played down his remarks – suggesting he had been talking about the long-term ambitions of government.“What I’m saying is this is a government that is getting on with delivering...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Germany is set to fast-track Turkish migrants to fill catastrophic airport staff shortages, say politicians as Europe-wide post-Covid travel chaos ruins thousands of holidays

German ministers are planning to fast-track migrants from Turkey into the country to help reduce airport chaos caused by a lack of workers. Several politicians have said giving out residence and work permits quickly to migrants will help with the staff shortages the German aviation industry is experiencing. The ministers...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Boris Johnson says he ‘doesn’t think’ Britain is facing war with Russia

Boris Johnson has poured cold water on the prospect of a significant hike in military spending, as he insisted he does not believe that the UK is heading towards war with Russia.Defence secretary Ben Wallace is understood to have asked the prime minister for an increase in the defence budget from around 2 to 2.5 per cent of GDP – the equivalent of an additional 20 per cent per year.The call came as the head of the British Army warned that Britain and its Nato allies are facing a “1937 moment” and must be “unequivocally prepared to fight” if...
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy