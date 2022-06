Installation of three additional weather sirens began yesterday in the city of Nashville. The new units are located near Tyson Foods, at the water tower off Old Airport Road, and at UA Cossatot. Fire Chief Justin Thornton, who has been working on the project, said the three new sirens will help provide complete coverage for the city of Nashville and will also reach far enough west to include the hospital and children’s center areas. Thornton said the new units will be the exact same type of siren the city already has in place, that are stationary, but face all directions.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO