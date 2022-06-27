Area volunteer fire departments receive Wildfire Suppression Kits

Hempstead County Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred sometime between three and five o’clock Saturday morning. According to the victim Jarod Welch 19, of Texarkana, Arkansas he and a male passenger were driving in the 1300 block of Highway 32 East, they pulled over in front of a metal gate, to relieve themselves. Welch stated once his passenger was out of the vehicle a gray SUV drove by shining a bright light at them. The passenger fled into the woods, and he began backing out in the highway. Welch stated that once he was out in the lane of traffic, pointed west, the gray SUV pulled in front of him and turned sideways, the driver exited the vehicle, threw a Crown Royal whiskey bottle at his windshield. Welch stated that he had no idea who the man was and had never seen him before, so he drove around him and took off. Welch stated the man pulled a handgun from his waist band and began shooting at him, shooting through the front passenger side window, striking him in his right thigh. He also told authorities that the man emptied the gun at him as he was driving away, firing multiple shots. Welch said the man chased him all the way into Hope, through Hope and onto Interstate 30, where he reached speeds of 120 mph and finally lost him. Welch stated that he had tried to call his passenger and couldn’t reach him, so he thought he was dead.

