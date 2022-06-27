Area volunteer fire departments receive Wildfire Suppression Kits

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture Rural Fire Protection program received over $279,500 to help volunteer departments fight wildfires. The grant was made possible through the Agriculture Forestry Division. It benefits 87 rural fire departments, seven of which are in north-central Arkansas. These kits include lightweight wildfire-resistant...
OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas Fish and Game officer ticketed a Bull Shoals boater after discovering Zebra Mussels attached to the houseboat launching into Table Rock Lake. On May 24, a marina operator at the Cricket Creek Marina stopped the houseboat’s owner from launching into Table Rock after observing Zebra Mussels attached to the boat. The marina operator quickly notified an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) Enforcement Officer to intervene.
It’s time for a new episode of Southark Spotlight, our monthly show which sits down to discuss someone, some business, or organization that is making an impact in South Arkansas. This month we sat down to chat with Captain Scott Woodward, Commander of Troop F of the Arkansas State Police. We talk with him about his history with the State Police, how the organization is set up, as well as what its like serving here in South Arkansas.
ARKANSAS, USA — Over the last 30 days, the number of electric and hybrid cars has increased by roughly 500 vehicles in Arkansas. "It’s a sector that’s unique, I think all of us…we’re continuing to see more and more of those charging stations across the state,” Said Scott Hardin.
300 homes are threatened by the fire. The blaze has grown over 20 times its original size in just three days. Storms in the Texarkana area brought high winds, irregularly shaped hail, and heavy rain in the late evening on Sunday. Join the Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Independence Day...
Installation of three additional weather sirens began yesterday in the city of Nashville. The new units are located near Tyson Foods, at the water tower off Old Airport Road, and at UA Cossatot. Fire Chief Justin Thornton, who has been working on the project, said the three new sirens will help provide complete coverage for the city of Nashville and will also reach far enough west to include the hospital and children’s center areas. Thornton said the new units will be the exact same type of siren the city already has in place, that are stationary, but face all directions.
ROGERS, Ark. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, lakes are expected to get busy. One family who plans on being out on Beaver Lake this weekend is finding a new way to save on gas while on the boat. “With the gas prices as high as...
Effective Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Hempstead County Road 2 will be closed for a Hazard Mitigation Project on replacing the culvert. This project is about a mile off Melrose Lane. The Project could take from 1 (one) month to 6 (six) months depending on the weather. Please drive with caution in this area and you will need to take an alternate route.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Construction of the Veterans Administration clinic in Texarkana, Texas, is nearing completion. It is one of three outreach clinics under the umbrella of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The new clinic will replace the one in Texarkana, Ark. Officials said the new location...
If you are looking for a boat to purchase for your next vacation, consider a used powerboat for sale in Hot Springs, Arkansas. You can choose from many types, including pontoon boats, sailboats, and canoes. These boats are great for families and individuals alike, and will provide hours of enjoyment on the water. However, if you are on a tight budget, a used sailboat for sale may not be the right choice.
A new program launched by Arkansas traffic officials is being held in a portion of North Central Arkansas. Fulton County is one of five counties participating in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The program will run...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate company, Health Advantage, announced Monday that a previous vendor was the target of a cyberattack. Steps are being taken to protect approximately 1,430 members whose information may have been affected. The cyberattack occurred at OneTouchPoint, Inc....
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Abril Telane Moore v. Damarcious Accion Moore. June 13. Married April 5, 2021. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
As plans are being made to celebrate Independence Day this year with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood within their plans. United We Give is an annual LifeShare tradition created to encourage donors to be mindful of our community blood supply needs. Everyone who participates in United We Give will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt.
CLINTON, Ark — As we get closer to the Fourth of July, the price of sky rockets have soared according to Arkansas firework sellers. Inflation is hitting local fireworks stands ahead of the holiday weekend leaving owners wondering if the Fourth will be a bang or a bust. "If...
Hempstead County Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred sometime between three and five o’clock Saturday morning. According to the victim Jarod Welch 19, of Texarkana, Arkansas he and a male passenger were driving in the 1300 block of Highway 32 East, they pulled over in front of a metal gate, to relieve themselves. Welch stated once his passenger was out of the vehicle a gray SUV drove by shining a bright light at them. The passenger fled into the woods, and he began backing out in the highway. Welch stated that once he was out in the lane of traffic, pointed west, the gray SUV pulled in front of him and turned sideways, the driver exited the vehicle, threw a Crown Royal whiskey bottle at his windshield. Welch stated that he had no idea who the man was and had never seen him before, so he drove around him and took off. Welch stated the man pulled a handgun from his waist band and began shooting at him, shooting through the front passenger side window, striking him in his right thigh. He also told authorities that the man emptied the gun at him as he was driving away, firing multiple shots. Welch said the man chased him all the way into Hope, through Hope and onto Interstate 30, where he reached speeds of 120 mph and finally lost him. Welch stated that he had tried to call his passenger and couldn’t reach him, so he thought he was dead.
