Edgewood, MD

Fire breaks out inside home in Edgewood

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGEWOOD, Pa. — Fire broke out inside a home in Edgewood on...

www.wtae.com

popville.com

Multiple Shots Fired just before 4pm in Hill East (“One of the bullets struck the daycare facility.”) 12:15am shooting in Brightwood Park

A reader reported: “8 or so shots around 3:55pm today on 15th St SE between Mass and C. Bunch of shell casing on the street. Very loud and scary!”. Another reader reported: “Children were put in lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired early afternoon on 6/27. One of the bullets struck the daycare facility.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

1 Hospitalized After Truck Overturns In Edgewood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their truck overturned in Harford County. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Trimble Road and Route 24 in Edgewood, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. It took first responders less than five minutes to free the driver from the wreck, the fire department said. The driver was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. At 5:52 this morning, #jmvfc8 responded to Trimble Rd & RT24 in #Edgewood for an overturned truck with rescue. Volunteer Firefighters freed the seriously injured person is just under 5 min. EMS clinicians transported the patient to @shocktrauma. #HarfordTraffic pic.twitter.com/0HvQNlrqwW — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 29, 2022
EDGEWOOD, MD
abc27.com

Vehicle fire disrupted traffic on I-83 North in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire restricted traffic on a portion of Interstate 83 northbound in York County during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, June 29. According to York County Control, the incident was around Exit 24 on the northbound lanes of the interstate. At the time, the fire was believed to be under control, but there was fire equipment being moved around the area.
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Elderly man struck and killed in Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An elderly man was killed in a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday, Baltimore County Police confirmed. According to police, 88-year-old Henry Cerquetti was walking near Liberty Road when a 2020 Toyota Highlander left the roadway, striking the man. Following a preliminary investigation, police learned as the vehicle...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, 4 Adults Hospitalized After Dundalk House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Dundalk that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Units responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road, where an end rowhouse was ablaze with fire spreading along the roof to adjoining homes, officials said. Four adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, officials said. BCFD said about 35 fire units responded to the scene and the fire was called under control after 1 a.m. Investigators found that the fire began on the back deck of a house on the 1800 block of Church Road. Officials said the fire spread quickly, eventually involving three homes, a shed and four automobiles parked in the back yards of the affected homes. An investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no evidence that accelerants were used.
DUNDALK, MD
Daily Voice

Investigation Launched After Construction Equipment Set On Fire In Westminster

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after officials were called to a Westminster development in Carroll County. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the area of Starry Night Drive and Scarlet Sky Drive in Westminster shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when neighbors reported a fire in construction equipment in the Stonegate Development.
WESTMINSTER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following ‘Possible Barricade Situation’; May Be Related To Officer Who Was Dragged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an individual broke into a business in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236) and stole multiple items from the location. At just before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, a known individual waved a … Continue reading "Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River" The post Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend. Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center. Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition. No details about a suspect or motive have been released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

South Baltimore Residents Alarmed By Hanover Street Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who lives on S. Hanover Street woke up to a commotion outside his door just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. “I woke up around three, looked out my window, and saw caution tape around the block,” he said.  Police were responding to a shooting that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Brown. Brown was found with multiple gunshot injuries on the 800 block of Hanover Street in Otterbein. He was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.  Police said all the evidence they’ve collected suggested this murder was targeted.  One resident said they saw dozens of police officers responding to the scene. This was the first shooting they’ve seen in their neighborhood in the two years they’ve lived there, the resident said. Another resident said he looked out of his window and could see a bloody sneaker and shirt in front of his door.  The South Hanover Street shooting was the first of two deadly shootings last weekend.  Mayor Brandon Scott said these crimes are a result of how many are dealing with their disputes.  “Basic minor conflict that ends up with somebody shot or dead because they have access to a gun that they shouldn’t have in the first place,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Victim identified in fatal York County crash

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman was identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash after suffering a probable coronary event, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. On June 25 the coroner’s office was dispatched to an accident at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

BPD Officer Dragged By Car 2 Blocks Is Now In Fair Condition; 36-Year-Old Charged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police sergeant who was dragged two blocks by a car Tuesday night following a traffic stop is out of surgery and in fair condition, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Joseph Daniel Black, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the case, and Harrison claimed he confessed to injuring the officer. After being taken to Shock Trauma for treatment on Tuesday night, the officer was listed in critical condition and said to be on full life support. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Druid Hill Avenue about 7:30 a.m. for a “possible barricade situation,” Harrison said, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Joppa Grandmother Saves Pizza Delivery Driver Following Saturday Night Shooting

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Ellsworth Place in Joppa just before 7:30 p.m. for a 911 call about a shooting. The person who made one of the 911 calls was Karen Rollins, a customer who ordered dinner for her two grandchildren from Papa Johns. “I looked outside. I saw the pizza box, so I opened the door to get the food, and there was a young man out there jumping around,” Karen Rollins said. “So I asked him if he...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Arrest Man In Deadly Reisterstown Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting of two people in Reisterstown on Saturday, according to authorities. County detectives suspect that William Reckline shot a man and a woman in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.  The man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police identified him as 32-year-old Andrew Bowers on Monday. Investigators allege that Reckline shot Bowers and the woman following a dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend. Baltimore County Police did not specify whether the dispute was between Bowers and Reckline’s girlfriend or between Bowers and Bowers’ girlfriend. Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and first-degree assault, according to authorities.  He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Shot During Two Separate Shootings In Fells Point On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities. The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said. They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities An ambulance took him to a local hospital. Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said. Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said. Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422. Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

