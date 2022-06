The Genesis Electrified G80 is Genesis' first all-electric model, but unlike the Genesis GV60, it is not based on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform. Today, we will take a look at the battery pack of the Electrified G80, opened by Power BASTRO in South Korea. The video is not entirely new, as it was released in late 2021, but it's still quite interesting because it seems that some of the components are highly related to the E-GMP.

