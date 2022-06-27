ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Tragedy At A Lancaster County High School

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 2 days ago

LEOLA – Two students from Lancaster County’s Conestoga Valley High School have died over the weekend. In a message sent yesterday to parents and guardians,...

wdac.com

Comments / 2

local21news.com

Over the weekend, two Conestoga Valley High School students died

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over the weekend, two Conestoga Velley High School students died, according to a letter from Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski. On June 27, the school says counseling sessions will be available for students to drop-in if needed from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Here is the full...
CONESTOGA, PA
wdac.com

Former Lancaster County Funeral Director Found Dead

LANCASTER – A former Lancaster County funeral director who had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records was found dead. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded Monday at 7:15 p.m. to the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville and found 51-year-old Andrew Scheid in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner. The Coroner’s Office is continuing their investigation into the non-suspicious death. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

The Amish Village in Lancaster

Get a real sense of Amish life at the Amish Village in Lancaster. Learn more about their culture and lifestyle in an 1840s farmhouse, or walk the 12 acre property and pet and feed live animals. Soni Dimond takes us on a tour.
LANCASTER, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Leola, PA
City
Conestoga, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Education
County
Lancaster County, PA
wdac.com

Mental Health Bill Proposed For PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero has introduced legislation to support student mental health in PA public schools. Senate Bill 1262 would require schools to implement at least one hour, or a standard class period, per year of training in suicide prevention, violence prevention, and social inclusion to students in grades 6 through 12. Santarsiero says these early-prevention measures empower everyone to keep schools and communities safe and effectively teach youth and adults how to prevent school violence, shootings, and other harmful acts. In the training, school personnel will also learn how to identify the signs and signals of depression, suicide, and self-injury in students, and when and how to refer youth and their families to appropriate mental health services. The effort to mandate the training has been advocated for by Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit group based in Newtown, Connecticut, and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Abuse Of Minors Sends Manheim Man To Prison

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 79-158 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 sexual abuse charges involving victims less than 10 years old. 25-year-old Anthony Fox of Manheim was sentenced for abusing four victims in multiple locations in Lancaster County between July and December 2021. Fox abused four victims ranging in age from 6 to 10 and recorded the abuse on video and photographs. Fox’s defense counsel argued that the defendant heavily using drugs at the time of the crimes and did not remember committing them. They also mentioned the defendant’s own history of abuse and trauma.
MANHEIM, PA
#Highschool
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg performing arts teacher gave alcohol to minors, made them undress; police

Harrisburg performing arts teacher gave alcohol to minors, made them undress; police. Harrisburg performing arts teacher gave alcohol to …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (4:30AM) Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.28.2022 11PM. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.28.2022. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.28.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County church displays new mural

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County church is displaying a new stained-glass mural with hopes of representing all people. As WGAL News 8's Kate Merriman explains, it is meant to show who they are as a church, and what vision they want the mural to stand for in the community. You can watch her full story above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
abc27.com

Lancaster County phone thief wanted

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who stole an AT&T employee’s phone. Ephrata Police say a man entered the AT&T store and said he was interested in purchasing a new phone. Police say while a store employee was distracted the man took the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro and placed it in his pocket.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Fire Chief Charged With Indecent Assault

(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Lancaster County Police have charged the Durlach-Mount Airy fire chief with indecent assault. Donald Moyer Junior, who is 52, is alleged to have inappropriately touched a teen girl he knew. A criminal complaint says the reported incident happened two weeks ago at the fire station.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teens arrested after Lancaster County UPS burglary

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two teens have been arrested after police responded to a burglary at a Lancaster County UPS facility. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Enterprise Road for a burglar alarm. Officers located multiple people inside wearing dark clothing who fled the facility on foot.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Capitol Rally For Action On PA’s Overdose Epidemic

HARRISBURG – A rally was held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg to call for action to address PA’s fentanyl and opioid overdose epidemic. Sen. Doug Mastriano has introduced Tyler’s Law, Senate Bill 1295, to impose stricter penalties on drug dealers who peddle fentanyl resulting in fatal overdoses. Those convicted would face a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. The bill is named after Tyler Shanafelter, who lived in Mastriano’s district. Tyler died Oct. 10, 2020, after buying from a dealer what he thought was Percocet but was instead a deadly dose of fentanyl. Tyler’s mother, Laura Shanafelter urged passage of the bill. There were more than 100,000 fentanyl and opioid related deaths nationwide in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020. PA now ranks third in the nation for overdose deaths. In addition to Tyler’s Law, Mastriano is sponsoring Senate Bill 1152, to improve overdose mapping and response. The bill would require law enforcement and emergency medical services agencies to report all overdose incidents within 72 hours to the statewide Overdose Information Network.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Police Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred around 12:13 a.m. on June 25th. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Willow Road and located a Hyundai Santa Fe on its passenger side in a field. A female occupant was found injured at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second person was found deceased. The female was identified as an 18-year-old from Ronks. The deceased is a 16-year-old male of Lancaster. Evidence at the scene determined that the vehicle was northbound when it left the roadway on the east side, just north of the intersection with Forry Road, and then rolled several times. At 1:54 a.m., while still at the crash scene, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of Aaron Lane. Officers found a 17-year-old male inside a residence deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three persons are students or recent graduates of Conestoga Valley High School. At this time, police are not releasing the names of the persons due to their age and the pending investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

