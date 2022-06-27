ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

Here's what to know about monkeypox now that Kentucky has a probable case

By Sarah Ladd, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

On Friday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported the first probable case on monkeypox in Kentucky.

Here's what to know about that case and the illness:

Who is the Kentucky patient?

The patient, whose gender and age have not been made public, is a Jefferson County resident who is isolated while confirmation testing takes place at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CHFS said health officials "are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with while infectious."

Monkeypox: Potential case of monkeypox reported in Kentucky pending CDC identification

Should I be worried?

"The risk to the general public remains low," public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a statement.

The CDC reports that "Monkeypox is rare and does not spread easily between people without close contact."

In May, the World Health Organization said a monkeypox pandemic wasn't likely to happen.

"At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic,” Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on monkeypox for the WHO, told USA Today. “We are concerned that individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don’t have the information they need to protect themselves."

Nation: WHO 'not concerned' monkeypox will become global pandemic; few US cases reported

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox, which is not related to chickenpox, is a rare disease first discovered in 1958, according to the CDC, when two outbreaks in research monkeys occurred. In 1970, the first human case was reported.

The source of monkeypox still isn't known, the CDC states, though "African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbor the virus and infect people."

A monkeypox illness can last two to four weeks, according to WHO in May, with a case fatality ratio of 3% to 6%.

More: Mysterious childhood hepatitis cases now in Kentucky. Here are the symptoms to look for

How does monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox can spread in a variety of ways, according to the CDC, including:

  • Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids;
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact;
  • During intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex;
  • Touching items such as clothes that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids;
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

People with symptoms should, according to CHFS:

  • See a doctor;
  • Cover the rash;
  • Wear a mask;
  • Avoid skin-to-skin contact with others.

Reach health reporter Sarah Ladd at sladd@courier-journal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ladd_sarah.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Here's what to know about monkeypox now that Kentucky has a probable case

Comments / 23

J--D
2d ago

I ain't worried about it either. Further more why the heck would anyone believe the WHO? Their track record isn't to impressive but then again neither was Biden's. Look at Biden now though, up there in that big old house eating ice cream and taking naps while WE THE PEOPLE SUFFER!

Reply(1)
13
Guest
2d ago

Just a cover for the effects of the jab. Do your own research. It is an election year.

Reply(3)
16
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kentucky#Monkeypox#Who#Usa Today
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about Suboxone addiction

Suboxone is a prescription medication that treats opioid use disorder. It can help ease cravings and reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal. However, if someone does not take it as their doctor prescribes, it can lead to misuse. Suboxone can help people recover from opioid use disorder, and most people use...
HEALTH
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy