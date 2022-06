Atlanta Police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of shooting two downtown Subway sandwich workers, killing one and wounding the other. The incident allegedly occurred over an argument about the amount of mayonnaise put on a sandwich. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Subway shop at 74 Northside […] The post Atlanta Police arrest suspect in Subway sandwich shop shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO