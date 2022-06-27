ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

I am 15 years old, I fear for my future as a woman with Roe v. Wade overturned

By Harper Scott
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LlmY_0gN6ceCT00

As of Friday, June 24th, 2022, my body is no longer my own. The overturning of Roe v. Wade has made sure of that.

At the young age of 15, I’m being forced to come to terms with the idea that my right to a safe abortion is simply a privilege that I do not need nor deserve. That I’ve been lucky to grow up with the right to control my own reproductive organs. This right I’ve grown up with has been stripped away as of late, and I’ve never felt as much pure fear and horror for my future as I feel currently.

As someone who has their whole life ahead of them, I’m striving to reach out to members of communities all over Kentucky that might be able to help stop this state and this country from regressing any further. I’m urging you to consider what I have to say and to help support those who are having their rights revoked in any way you can. Any little effort counts – futures like mine depend on it.

More: US Supreme Court signals willingness to allow Kentucky AG to defend state's abortion law

Because of the trigger law in place that made abortions (including pregnancies as result of rape and incest) in Kentucky illegal as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, those who want and need abortions must travel to another state in most cases just to receive necessary healthcare. But what about those who can’t readily travel such distances to receive the help they need?

Kentuckians in Poverty

Kentucky is one of the top ten states with the highest percentage of poverty. 14.9% of Kentucky's population live in poverty – that’s about 676,409 Kentuckians. Living in poverty means that traveling over 100 miles for abortion help and care is not always doable and that those in poverty have many fewer options compared to those not impoverished.

Traveling to another state for abortion care and staying there for recovery would take valuable time that could be spent making money to support themselves. The overturning of Roe v. Wade affects everyone, but it particularly impacts poorer individuals and families, who are often the ones who need abortion help and care the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXrpI_0gN6ceCT00

Saving Women

One main argument I see from anti-abortionists is that banning abortion will save the thousands of potential lives that are lost due to abortions. But what about the lives of the people who will now be forced to carry out unsafe abortions? Do they deserve to be reduced to sacrifices for these said potential lives?

Banning abortion does not stop abortions. Before Roe v. Wade, an estimated 1.2 million U.S. women obtained illegal abortions every year , and unsafe abortions killed as many as 5,000 of them. Not to mention all of those who didn’t die, but did undergo serious health complications afterward. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, our regression toward times when that was the reality is fast approaching. Is that really the future Kentuckians want?

For Subscribers: Advocates have a plan to restart abortions in Kentucky. Opponents have a plan to stop it

All of this is to say that the overturning of Roe v. Wade only spells suffering, sorrow and regression for Kentucky and for the nation as a whole. I want to leave you with a call to action: please, donate anything you can to organizations in support of abortion care and support. Organizations such as Planned Parenthood , NARAL and the National Abortion Federation are all great places to support our right to our own bodies and reproductive systems.

Anything you do is better than nothing. Just don’t sit idly by and let Kentucky and the rest of this country strip our rights away as human beings. The future of my life and many others like me depend on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lq5Kt_0gN6ceCT00

Harper Scott is a high school student at Central Hardin High School in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: I am 15 years old, I fear for my future as a woman with Roe v. Wade overturned

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
US News and World Report

Roe v. Wade is Gone. Here’s What That Means.

The Supreme Court this week overturned the nearly 50-year-old precedent that established a right to an abortion, making official what’s been widely known since an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion weeks ago. With the move, it hands the decision back to states, 26 of which are considered likely to ban the procedure. Accordingly, more than a quarter of the nation’s abortion clinics are expected to shut their doors in the coming weeks, as the effects of the massive ruling play out. But the exact way states and clinics will proceed remains to be seen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Us Supreme Court#Kentucky Supreme Court#Kentucky Ag
The Rochester Beacon

In a 5-4 decision, Roe v. Wade falls

In a historic ruling that topples a half-century of legal precedent on reproductive rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to obtain an abortion. The 5-4 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketplace.org

Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What happens now?

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, striking down the almost 50-year-old law. The Supreme Court’s conservative justices joined together to uphold Mississippi’s abortion ban after 15 weeks in a 6-to-3 decision. The vote to overturn Roe v. Wade was 5-to-4 — Chief Justice John Roberts did not join his conservative colleagues in the ruling.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deseret.com

The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade. What does it mean for Utah abortion law?

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, revoking the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for nearly 50 years. The 6-3 decision to uphold Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law and the 5-4 vote to overturn Roe clears the way for dozens of states, including Utah, to ban or restrict the practice, putting the country into uncharted political, legal, social and medical territory.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Washington Examiner

Roe v. Wade overturned: Separating fact from fiction

The Supreme Court struck down the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a right to abortion nationwide on Friday, sending decisions for regulating abortions down to the state level. The following is a breakdown of what the monumental decision means and addresses some misconceptions. Abortion is not federally illegal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

What Americans are searching after Roe v. Wade reversal

Google search data shows Americans — particularly those in states most impacted by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade —are scrambling to figure out where they can still get abortions and what the law means for future access. Why it matters: Americans are trying to...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Does Roe v. Wade protect birth control?

THE SUPREME Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left people wondering if birth control could be under threat. Experts have weighed in on the impact the Supreme Court's decision could have on birth control. Does Roe v. Wade protect birth control?. As of the time of writing, Roe...
U.S. POLITICS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy