KFC Emphasizes "Finger Lickin' Good" Slogan With Finger Sporks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKFC is running with its “Finger-Lickin’ Good” slogan once more for its latest marketing campaign. This new release sees finger sporks which are to be worn on your fingertips, where diners will literally need to lick their fingers upon using them. Referencing KFC’s 1970 adoption...

