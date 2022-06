FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman who was thrown off a motorcycle and then hit by another bike has died. North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Sunday night, two motorcycles were traveling south on University Drive south of I-94. The first motorcycle lost control and ended up on its side, throwing the rider from the motorcycle. The second one hit the rider of the other motorcycle and lost control before landing on its side.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO