ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jewelry store in downtown Cincinnati suffers damage after two-car crash

By Fletcher Keel
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — A downtown jewelry store suffered damage early Monday morning after two cars collided at...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 2

Tosha Denyse Key
2d ago

people need to slow down driving there will be less wrecks,people and their impatience,road rage,their aggressiveness and overactive minds.not saying everyone that drives is like this but there's enough who are.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Lanes reopen following crash on I-71/75 near Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — First responders were on the scene of a large crash just south of the Brent Spence Bridge on I-71/75 Tuesday evening. Early reports showed a car flipped over on the interstate causing the delay. Police closed I-71/75 at the Pike Street exit in Covington while crews...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of crash blocking lanes on I-71 in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — The right lane on SB I-71 is blocked due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. by police at the Reading Road exit. Delays are already expected to exceed 10 minutes with traffic backed up to the Martin Luther King Drive exit and moving slowly.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating reported shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard. An officer tells WLWT that two people were transported from the scene. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver hospitalized following wrong-way crash on I-71 Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in the hospital following a wrong-way crash late Sunday on I-71. Brandon Barry, 23, is in stable condition with serious injuries he sustained in the wreck, the Cincinnati Police Department announced on Tuesday. Barry was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Sunday when police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Cincinnati#Jewelry#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Wlwt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRC

Man shot in both arms, leg in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Winton Hills. Police say a man was shot just before midnight on Holland Drive. He was apparently injured in both arms and one leg. Investigators say he's expected to survive. They haven't said if they have any suspects...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting on Blair Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a shooting in Evanston Monday evening, Cincinnati police said. According to officers, just before 6:30 p.m. dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the 1600-block of Blair Avenue. Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No victim information...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close lanes on I-74 in Northside due to crash

CINCINNATI — The two right lanes on WB I-74 are blocked due to a crash, Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. near the Beekman Street exit. Delays are expected to exceed 10 minutes as traffic is at a stop and go pace and backed up to the I-75 interchange.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

79-year-old driver charged with causing a fatal crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 79-year-old driver has been indicted on charges he caused a fatal crash in March. Harry Patrick faces aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide charges. Police say Patrick was driving a van when he got off of northbound I-75 to Mitchell Avenue at about 2 a.m. on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana man arrested after robbing, beating man, assaulting girlfriend

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man has been taken into custody after tying up, beating and stealing from another man in Ohio County. According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, the victim heard a car pull up to his residence on Mexico Ridge Road around 8:30 a.m. and saw an unknown man in his garage, attempting to steal a table saw.
OHIO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy