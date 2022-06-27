ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Highway 10 Partially Reopens Between Motley and Little Falls

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol reopened one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls in Morrison County. One lane of westbound Highway 10 remains closed until further notice due to water over the road. Motorists...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

WJON

Flooding Update One Westbound Lane of Highway 10 Reopens

RANDALL - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol reopened one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls in Morrison County on Sunday. One lane of westbound Highway 10 remains closed due to water over the road until further notice. .
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Highway 10 Open Again Near Little Falls

(KNSI) – As flood waters pull back in Morrison County, one of the area’s most important roads is open without any restrictions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has traffic flowing in both directions again on Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls. It was closed after heavy rains hit late Thursday night and into Friday morning, dropping as much as 12 inches in places.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Heavy rain late last week in central Minnesota cause forced evacuations in Randall

(Randall, MN) -- Officials in Morrison County will ask the county board this morning (Tuesday) to declare a state of emergency after torrential rains last week caused flooding in Randall. High waters forced the evacuation of 30 homes, including one by boat. City manager Matt Pantzke says after the declaration is declared they will be reaching out on the state and federal levels. Ten to 12 inches of rain from Thursday night through early Friday morning forced the Little Elk River out of its banks.
RANDALL, MN
WJON

Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the town closed Friday and into the weekend.
RANDALL, MN
WJON

Flooding Update: Parts of Highway 10 Reopening

BAXTER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reopening a section of Highway 10 that had been closed due to flooding. As of Saturday afternoon, officials say one lane of eastbound Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls has reopened to traffic. Westbound Highway 10 in that same stretch remains closed for the time being.
BAXTER, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Injured in Wadena County ATV Crash

(KNSI) — A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was seriously injured after falling off his ATV on Saturday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 5:00 when Daniel Walters was driving his ATV and lost control before he fell off the machine. His family found him about 25 minutes later.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake Police Looking to Identify an Individual; Theft in Stearns County

The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Watch Aftermath Of A Flood That Hammered A Small Town In Minnesota

A small town in Minnesota got hit with severe thunderstorms and rain as flooding completely hammered the town. The flooding happened in the small town of Randall, Minnesota. The town has a population of about 600 and a slogan that says "Little city with a big heart". The last time a flood happened in this town was back in 1972. Residents reported that the small town received over 13 inches of rain in a single day back then, however official precipitation data does not exist for it.
RANDALL, MN
mprnews.org

Four Minn. cities get state money to study petroleum leak sites

Four Minnesota cities are receiving state funding to analyze whether leaded gasoline from leaking storage tanks is putting their drinking water at risk. The Legislature approved $200,000 to investigate petroleum leak sites in Paynesville, Alexandria, Foley and Blaine. The additional study comes in the wake of a former Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Clearwater Man Involved In Crash In Northern Minnesota

A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wcmpradio.com

Three Injured Following Highway 70 Near Rock Creek

Three were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 70, west of I-35 near milepost 17. According to the State Patrol, a Ford Explorer, driven by 59-year-old Julie Dickey, was traveling east on 70 when it crossed the centerline as the roadway curved right and stuck a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 45-year-old Marlin James Ladean, that was traveling west.
ROCK CREEK, MN
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Traffic
voiceofalexandria.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crash near Parkers Prairie

(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two motorcyclists were reportedly injured in a crash on Highway 29 near Parkers Prairie over the weekend. According to the report, the crash took place in Parker Prairie Township in Otter Tail County. Authorities say the two Harley Davidsons motorcycles were southbound on Hwy 29. The '93 Harley Davidson slowed to make a right turn onto 118th Street. The '96 Harley Davidson was unable to avoid and rear ended the '93 Harley Davidson.
PARKERS PRAIRIE, MN
knsiradio.com

Wright County Residents Named Minnesota Farm Family of the Year

(KNSI) – A Wright County grower has been named Minnesota’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The University of Minnesota Extension has recognized Gene and Mary Jo Lambert of Lambert Farms in Chatham Township, west of Buffalo. The family has been farming for 33 years. They raise 200 dairy cows and grow a 1,000-acre corn and soybean rotation along with three of their four children.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Elk River Motorcyclist Sent to Hospital After Crash

The State Patrol reports that a St. Francis motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday following a crash with a mini van. 25-year-old Jacob Steven McLean was traveling northbound on Highway 47 near Anoka on his 2013 Harley Davidson. 24-year-old Abigail Labotsky of Elk River was northbound in her 2011 Chrysler mini van when she apparently crossed over the center line, colliding with the motorcycle.
ELK RIVER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed after being run over by horses and carriage in central Minnesota

(Saint Cloud, MN) -- Authorities say a 44-year-old man from Isanti is dead after being run over by one of his horses during an event Sunday at the Saint Cloud Municipal Athletic Center. The man had brought his Clydesdales and a carriage to offer rides in the parking lot, but lost control of the horses while he was walking them on a lead. They continued running with the man’s five-year-old son in the carriage but were stopped when it got caught in a tree. The victim died at Saint Cloud Hospital.
ISANTI, MN
lptv.org

ATM Stolen from Brainerd’s Paul Bunyan Land in Early Morning Burglary

Paul Bunyan Land, Brainerd’s amusement park, was broken into early Monday morning, and the search is on for suspects in the burglary. For over 70 years, Paul Bunyan Land has been an attraction for visitors to spend a day having fun and making memories, but an unpleasant story formed Monday morning when a troubling discovery was made by the park’s owners.
BRAINERD, MN
knsiradio.com

House Built by Sartell Students Finds Family

(KNSI) – Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity has a family for its SabreCON 1 house. Officials say Abdi and Ramla will be moving to the Sartell Community with their three children, ages 14, 12 and nine. The two say they left Somalia due to hardships related to civil war and to find better opportunities in the United States.
SARTELL, MN

