We’re entering trade rumors season in full effect, with daily reports of just who the Yankees might be interested in a month before the August 2nd deadline. The Yankees sport the best record in baseball, albeit with a roster that is often a little top-heavy, rather than the endless depth we’ve seen from other superteams like the Dodgers in this era. Brian Cashman has never been shy about adding at the deadline, and I think his approach to this season largely revolves around three questions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO