Montgomery, AL

Much stormier pattern this week

By Amanda Curran, Tyler Sebree
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week the script will be flipped from excessively hot and dry to still hot, but with a healthy dose of showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain on you every moment of every day this week, but there will be a solid coverage of rain across the...

www.wsfa.com

WSFA

Abnormally dry June so far in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June has been very hot and dry in Alabama. Montgomery saw three consecutive days at or above 102 degrees last week, and recorded its hottest temperature in 15 years of 104 degrees. Combine that heat with a substantial rainfall deficit of about 3.5 inches and you...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Major bump given to U.S. supercomputers for weather and climate forecasting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Weather and climate forecasting has gotten a significant boost. At 7 a.m. CT Tuesday, NOAA officially began using its two new supercomputers named Dogwood and Cactus. These supercomputers operate at a speed of 12.1 petaflops, three times faster than NOAA’s former system. For those curious, 12.1...
TECHNOLOGY
WSFA

Former Friday Night Fever star to host football camp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Edgewood Academy football star and Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. is hosting his first football camp next month, and it will be at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The one-day camp will be on July 14 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., with registration starting at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davisville, or 8 miles north of Union Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tuskegee, Davisville, Liverpool and Fort Davis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MACON COUNTY, AL
Montgomery, AL
WSFA

Montgomery approves $3.4M bid for Garrett Coliseum renovation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major changes are coming to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. On Tuesday, the city signed off on a $3.4 million construction bid to renovate about 20,000 square feet on the southside of the building. Construction is already underway on what will eventually be four new locker rooms...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Dick’s Sporting Goods to close Montgomery store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large Montgomery area business has announced it will soon close its doors. A sign at the entrance of Dick’s Sporting Goods store, located at 7861 Eastchase Parkway, confirmed the store’s end is near. The sign indicates the business will close on July 31,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

$52M expansion announced for Montgomery FedEx facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s FedEx distribution and logistics center is preparing for a $52 million expansion that will see it move into a massive new facility that’s currently under construction on nearby property. FedEx Ground Package Systems, currently located at 7910 Bill Joseph Parkway, will move into...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tncontentexchange.com

Ben Russell athletes repair homes as part of Project 4:12

Benjamin Russell High School students took time to help their community last week as members of the school’s sports teams volunteered to improve housing throughout the area. The students specifically participated in Project 4:12, a community outreach project that Alexander City’s First United Methodist Church established in partnership with the Fuller Center for Housing.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Ann Roy Moore reflects on time as MPS superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ann Roy Moore is in her final week on the job as Montgomery Public Schools superintendent. “I think we’re in a much, much better place,” said Moore. “It’s a major accomplishment.”. Moore believes she is leaving Montgomery Public Schools better than she...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle accident shuts down I-65 NB around exit 234

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department announced on Twitter that a motorcycle accident has caused I-65 north to be shut down around exit 234. According to ALGO, the shut down was reported around 12:02 p.m. The roadway has now been reopened. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
CALERA, AL
WSFA

Reward increased in 2020 Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The total reward for information in a 2020 homicide case out of Montgomery has gone up. Police are still trying to solve the murder of Keshon Gardner, who was fatally shot in the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road on June 28, 2020. He was 30 years old.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

I-65 North shut down in Shelby County due to 'very serious' motorcycle crash

CALERA, Ala. — UPDATE: Calera police said I-65 North was reopened at 1:35 p.m. A "very serious" motorcycle crash has shut down Interstate 65 North near the Shelby County airport exit, according to Calera police. "I-65 North is shut down at exit 234," the Calera Police Department =AZWNcGHC9eUr3V2z5pO_ysosWy_plh8LcOy26LxwY3D_fqD_rsZLnSUFOuSQCza6Ne2iFr2_P9meRorbtikArf5VTTDFkvHs5KVNZ2Mx8u7uUDXRN7-ML0LUHzpdINh2gpC5XlGHOkzAWHtR-DTJ12Wc&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">posted...
CALERA, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga Police verify circulating Facebook post is fake

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A graphically-worded Facebook post has been circulating on social media recently and now Sylacauga Police Department says it can confirm it is fake. “Just so that we don’t have our people worrying about things in our community, “THIS POST IS VERY MUCH FAKE!” This is going around in other communities. This did not happen in Sylacauga nor anywhere in Talladega County, that I have been made aware of,” said SPD Chief Kelley Johnson on Sunday afternoon in a statement on the Department’s Facebook page.
wbrc.com

Three-vehicle accident in Talladega County kills Sylacauga man

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25 has claimed the life of 60-year-old Alva Collier of Sylacauga. The crash happened on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway less that one mile west of Sylacauga city limits around 3:56 p.m. according...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Monday is National HIV Testing Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and Medical Advocacy and Outreach in Montgomery is holding a special event where you can get tested, get informed and get active. National Testing Day may have even more importance this year as COVID-19 continues to impact our...
MONTGOMERY, AL

