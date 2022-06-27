Much stormier pattern this week

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A graphically-worded Facebook post has been circulating on social media recently and now Sylacauga Police Department says it can confirm it is fake. “Just so that we don’t have our people worrying about things in our community, “THIS POST IS VERY MUCH FAKE!” This is going around in other communities. This did not happen in Sylacauga nor anywhere in Talladega County, that I have been made aware of,” said SPD Chief Kelley Johnson on Sunday afternoon in a statement on the Department’s Facebook page.

3 DAYS AGO