Alpena, MI

Male volunteers needed for Hospice of Michigan in Alpena

By Kayla Smith
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA, MI. – Hospice of Michigan is asking the people of Alpena to help… Specifically, men. People in hospice facing a life limiting illness need support. Volunteers through Hospice of Michigan provide compassion to...

www.wbkb11.com

