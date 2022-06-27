Woman found shot multiple times in Lafayette home dies from injuries
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on Hammond Rd. after the home was shot at several times around 1 a.m.
The woman was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries, but later died, according to Lafayette Police Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit.
