Woman found shot multiple times in Lafayette home dies from injuries

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on Hammond Rd. after the home was shot at several times around 1 a.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries, but later died, according to Lafayette Police Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

