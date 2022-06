Dunkin’® Savors the Start of Summer with Limited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville. As summer heats up, Dunkin’ is keeping America cool with a full lineup of refreshing and delicious iced beverages and a new partnership to fuel Dunkin’ fans on the go – wherever summer takes them. Customers can now access Dunkin’s full summer menu with the introduction of the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, the return of Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis and exclusive to participating Nashville stores, the Mochi Donut Ring. Plus, Dunkin’ announced it’s bringing the summertime chill directly to fans at music festivals across the country.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO