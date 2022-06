When I heard that Bruton Smith died, the first thing I thought about was the monorail. It was 2005, and a couple of things were happening: Charlotte was bidding to be the home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and the city was just beginning construction on its first light rail line. So Smith had an idea for a combo platter. He wanted somebody to build a monorail from the proposed Hall of Fame uptown out to UNC Charlotte, then beyond to Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills.

