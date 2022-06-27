Madrid-Waddington students graduate

Hayden Todd and Jennah Thompson make their way along the procession at Hugh C. Williams High School’s graduation ceremony on June 24 at SUNY Canton’s Roos House. Photo by Dennis Barr of Two Guys and a Camera. The Canton grads were among more than 1,000 to receive their diplomas this past weekend in St. Lawrence County.
John McGrath, left, and Cayde Scanlon, right, took a break from daycare Tuesday to watch the demolition of North Country Oil Change in Potsdam. The land is being cleared to make way for a new Stewart’s store. Photo submitted by Maura Mayer.
Lifeguards at the Massena Town Beach watch the many swimmers cooling off in the St Lawrence River on June 26, with temperatures over 90 degrees. The beach is open daily with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. NCNow photo.
The entire SkyWest crew is pictured sending out a flight to Washington Dulles. This was the last group photo before SkyWest Airlines stops providing service to Ogdensburg at the end of the month. Contour Air will begin offering service to Philadelphia on 30-passenger jets starting July 1. Pictured from left are Nabil El Labban, JD Meyers, Jonathan Mart, David Zufall (Manager), Timothy Lashomb (Supervisor), Samantha Mace. Photo submitted by JD Meyers.
