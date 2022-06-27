ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lots of Sun & Seasonable Today, Storms Possible Tuesday -Derek Sibley

news8000.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Planner: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature 81F. Winds WNW 5-10 MPH. Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s by noon, followed by the low 80s later...

www.news8000.com

CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler. Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the...
WWL-AMFM

Daily rain is expected for the week

Expect pop-up downpours through the week. “Scattered downpours are expected across our area especially in the afternoon as a weak surface front stalls over us. A few downpours may quickly dump a couple of inches of rain in spots…
