Wichita, KS

A May-like Monday

By Jake Dunne
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unusually cool start to the day and work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Later today under partly to mostly cloudy skies, expect highs around 80 degrees,...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

A return to normal with highs in the lower 90s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning when compared with Monday and Tuesday, but wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 60s are several degrees cooler than normal. Later today under a sunny sky expect near normal highs in the lower 90s. The remainder...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hot & dry work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are slipping into a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the work week as Summer takes a hold of the forecast. Expect 90′s and sunshine to get you through to Friday. Some wind is building in western Kansas starting tomorrow and we could be a bit breezy at time by the end of the week here in Wichita as well.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heat and humidity on the rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Later today under bright blue skies, expect near normal highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The remainder of the week looks quiet with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Night at the Prairie

Sedgwick County Sheriff, Wichita PD expect busy few weeks of protests ahead of primary election. Momentum is building for the state constitutional amendment vote, a little more than one month away. Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months. Updated: 17 hours ago. A Wichita Public Schools...
WICHITA, KS
City
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Mild Monday before hot weather returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says cooler weather will continue on Monday before much hotter weather returns by midweek. It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s to near 80. Isolated rain showers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Public Schools teacher and Andover resident who survived the April 29 tornado that tore through part of town and destroyed nearby homes was also one of more than 200 passengers on the Amtrak train that derailed Monday near Mendon, Missouri. The crash killed four people and injured dozens more. Two months ago, Allen Gallaway’s Andover home was less than half of a mile from a neighborhood the tornado destroyed. That night, he took cover with his fiancé. Both were uninjured, but lost power for several days. After Monday’s train crash, he’s survived two disasters in as many months. Tuesday, he spoke with Eyewitness News about what he’s been through.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fireworks sales underway across Kansas, celebrations coming at higher costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With fireworks sales underway across Kansas preparing for Fourth of July celebrations may look a little different this year due to inflation. The cost to purchase fireworks overall has increased due to rising shipping costs. The situation presents a challenge for organizations selling fireworks for fundraising....
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County Sheriff, Wichita PD expect busy few weeks of protests ahead of primary election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Momentum is building for the state constitutional amendment vote, a little more than one month away. It follows the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, bringing more attention to the issue with abortion rights in states’ hands. TV ads and yard signs are becoming more frequent sights and there’s going to be much more to come before Aug. 2 when Kansas voters will decide whether the right to an abortion is protected by the Kansas constitution. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department expect a busy few weeks of protests before the primary election.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County anticipates high voter turnout for Kansas primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Election officials in Sedgwick County said they are expecting a high voter turnout for the August 2 primary. Typically turnout statewide for primaries is 15 to 30 percent. With the constitutional amendment special question, any registered voter in Sedgwick County will be able to cast a ballot.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichitans can start buying fireworks this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and the first day Wichitans can start selling and buying fireworks will be the 27 of June. The Wichita Police Department says they will be allowing the sale and use of fireworks until the 5 of July. With sales beginning, the Wichita Fire Department will inspect firework stands across the city starting on the 27 of June.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cargill donates $400K to WSU Tech's new Culinary Arts Institute

Sedgwick County Sheriff, Wichita PD expect busy few weeks of protests ahead of primary election. Momentum is building for the state constitutional amendment vote, a little more than one month away. Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Wichita Public Schools...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash in Winfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update noon: Two tractor trailers were involved in the collision, and one person was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Winfield Police Department. Another tractor trailer driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the driver of a passenger vehicle was evaluated at the scene and...
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

How to report fireworks nuisances in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Courthouse and Sedgwick County offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Emergency services are available by dialing or texting 9-1-1. The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications’ non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the following hours:. ·...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State extends free COVID testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing to the public through December 2022. Those who are interested in testing should take the following steps:. Register: All individuals testing through the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory need to register themselves. You will...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Stolen AC unit parts forces Wichita church to go virtual

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stolen AC units are a problem that has impacted churches in Wichita. Thieves are stealing parts from AC units and leaving churches with the cost of fixing the damages. The copper wiring in the AC units is responsible for carrying the refrigerant between the condensing unit...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 men suffer critical injuries in S. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Noon Update: The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old man injured. Around 3:47 a.m. Monday morning, officers were dispatched to the Quick Trip located in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic for a shooting call. they arrived to find the two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Roy Williams, Clint Bowyer among 10 voted to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams and former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, of Emporia, were among those voted to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Monday. Williams led the Jayhawks to four Final Fours between 1988-2003 before departing for his alma mater, North...
WICHITA, KS

