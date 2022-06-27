A May-like Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Public Schools teacher and Andover resident who survived the April 29 tornado that tore through part of town and destroyed nearby homes was also one of more than 200 passengers on the Amtrak train that derailed Monday near Mendon, Missouri. The crash killed four people and injured dozens more. Two months ago, Allen Gallaway’s Andover home was less than half of a mile from a neighborhood the tornado destroyed. That night, he took cover with his fiancé. Both were uninjured, but lost power for several days. After Monday’s train crash, he’s survived two disasters in as many months. Tuesday, he spoke with Eyewitness News about what he’s been through.

WICHITA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO