Rudy Giuliani slapped while campaigning for son in NYC supermarket

By Thalia Perez
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a supermarket in the New York City borough of Staten Island Sunday while campaigning for his son, Andrew, CBS New York reports. Giuliani told the station that the man, a store employee, was angry over the Supreme...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 62

Kelvin Collins
2d ago

Rudy Giuliani is lying as usual,I have seen the store video it was more like a light tap I hope he is sued and charged with filing a false report.

Reply(4)
45
Cappy Fann
2d ago

Should have posted the video so everyone could see how heroically Rudy conducted himself. Toddlers hit others with more force.

Reply(2)
14
General's Daughter
2d ago

Rudy Giuliani is an embarrassment!!!!!!!!! He is full of it!!!!! The video proves it!!!! Fade away!!! Hopefully... a little prison time will help!!!

Reply(1)
11
 

CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams says Rudy Giuliani should be investigated in slap probe

NEW YORK -- The alleged physical attack on Rudy Giuliani over the weekend has pitted mayor against the former mayor.The current hizzoner now says Giuliani should be investigated for what happened after the incident.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, Adams is having the police commissioner look into it."I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person that he is investigating," Adams said.READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning for son Andrew: "As if a boulder hit me"Adams told members of the media on Tuesday that the district attorney should investigate Giuliani for falsely reporting a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning in Staten Island: "As if a boulder hit me"

NEW YORK - A  supermarket worker was arraigned and charged with third degree assault for allegedly slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani inside a Staten Island store Sunday.The encounter was caught on video. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says he is still in a lot of pain.A criminal complaint released Monday says the 78-year-old sustained "redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body" after being hit by a supermarket employee over the weekend. "It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn't knock me down. But...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Zeldin campaign says antisemitic death threat made against GOP candidate for governor

NEW YORK -- Republican U.S. Rep. and nominee for New York governor Lee Zeldin's campaign said he was the target of an antisemitic death threat. A swastika was spray-painted with the number 187 on a Zeldin campaign sign in Huntington. The number refers to murder in the California penal code and is often understood as a death threat. If elected, Zeldin would be New York's first Jewish Republican governor. A campaign spokesperson said in part, "This type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else."
New Jersey 101.5

Asian-Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI

The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an increased risk of being burglarized. Supervisory Special Agent Mike Ratta of the FBI field office in Newark said there have been a growing number of reports over the past three years of Asian-American business owners in the Garden State being targeted by sophisticated criminal groups.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS News

NYPD responds to fight aboard Carnival Cruise Line

NEW YORK - The NYPD responded after a fight broke out aboard a Carnival Cruise ship. Police arrived at Pier 88 at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after the Coast Guard responded to a fight on board the ship and was escorting the ship into the pier. The situation had been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
