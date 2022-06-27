ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBAdM_0gN6WXXU00
World News

A high-speed train has collided with an engine in a station in the north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring five.

Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the Pendolino train departed for Prague.

The driver of the train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured.

It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash.

Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office said the train was on the wrong line, and the accident might have been caused by human error.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Prague#Traffic Accident#Czech Railways
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newschain

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings on Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted near the Yuba River in Nevada County at around 2pm local time and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
newschain

Scores feared dead after Russian rocket hits Ukrainian shopping centre

Scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that the number of victims was “unimaginable”, citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed. Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday. One man...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Emma Raducanu suffers second-round exit at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon return proved to be an anti-climax as the US Open champion exited in the second round with defeat by Caroline Garcia. Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3 6-3 loss on Centre Court.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy